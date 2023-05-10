MDC invites landowners to Small Acreage Landowner Workshop June 10 in Marthasville

Body

MARTHASVILLE, Mo.—Small acreage can have a big impact on conservation. Good conservation can have a positive impact on private property. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a Small Acreage Landowner Workshop on Saturday, June 10 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on private property in Marthasville.

The workshop will be geared to landowners with 10-30 acres of property. It will highlight different management options and practices available to maximize wildlife potential, especially on small tracts of land.

Workshop topics covered will include prescribed fire, plantings for pollinators, landscaping with native plants, timber stand improvement, and creating wildlife habitat. There will also be a portable sawmill demonstration, plus more.

On the agenda too is a field tour with stops highlighting restoration activities that have occurred on a 20-acre property. The trip will include a challenging one-mile hike through steep and rugged hills to view various timber management projects, so participants should come prepared with appropriate clothes and footwear. Lunch will be provided but seating is limited so bringing a lawn or camp chair is recommended.

Participants should meet promptly at 8:30 a.m. at the All Encompassing Education Center, 16016 State Highway 47 in Marthasville. The group will then carpool three miles to the property from there. Participants should also note that the meeting location is identified as “Emmaus Homes” on Google Maps.

This Small Acreage Landowner Workshop is free, but space is limited, and advanced registration is required by May 29. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Aa.

This workshop is part of MDC’s commitment to work with landowners and property managers to both meet their needs and enhance our state’s fish, forest, and wildlife. To discover more resources for landowners online, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ZR.