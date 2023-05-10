Von Maur Department Store Named Retailer of the Year by Accessories Council

Von Maur Department Store was recently honored by the Accessories Council as the 2023 Retailer of the Year for its strong commitment to customer service, curated product assortments, and reputation of being great industry partners. The award was presented to Jim von Maur, president of Von Maur Department Stores, at the annual Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards held in New York City on May 3, 2023.

"We are honored to be recognized as Accessories Council's Retailer of the Year, which is a true testament to the dedication of our outstanding people, compelling products, and loyal customers," said von Maur. "Over our 150-plus-year journey, we have never wavered in doing right by our customers who value great products sold by great people. And that is exactly what they get because we know exceptional quality and service are more than just words."

The Accessories Council Excellence Awards (ACE) were established in 1996 and are bestowed annually to companies, brands, individuals, retailers, and designers that have made a lasting and meaningful contribution to the accessories industry. The recipients represent an impressive list of tastemakers that have created memorable and history-changing impacts across all accessory categories.

"I am humbled to honor Von Maur with the Accessories Council Retailer of the Year award," said Tony Drockton, founder of Hammitt, a luxury designer of stylish and functional handbags, backpacks, and leather accessories, and Accessories Council board member. "Von Maur, and the von Maur family, set an enduring example of what it means to impact lives through fashion and retail. Their legacy will live on, through industry partners, team members, and future generations of leaders."

This prestigious honor comes on the heels of Von Maur being named the top department store in the country by Newsweek's "America's Best Retailers 2022." Von Maur is known for its outstanding selection of brand name and specialty apparel, shoes, accessories, and gifts. Beyond product, Von Maur is also widely regarded for its superior customer service, including an interest-free charge card, flexible return policy, free gift wrapping, and shipping services. The company also offers its associates above-market wages, excellent benefits, and a positive, professional work environment.

About Von Maur

Von Maur was founded in 1872 in downtown Davenport, Iowa. The Company currently operates 37 stores in 15 states, along with a 120,000 square foot E-Commerce facility that drives its successful online business at vonmaur.com.

About the Accessories Council

The Accessories Council is a not-for-profit, international trade organization established in 1994. Its mission is to stimulate global consumer awareness and demand for fashion accessory products, a category that generates over $50.8 billion dollars annually in the United States alone. Its membership includes over 330 companies and organizations representing the world's leading brand names, designers, publications, retailers, and other providers for the accessories, eyewear, and footwear industries. The Council publishes Accessories Magazine and hosts educational seminars, networking events, design and marketing awards, social media events, and the ACE Award Gala, an annual tribute to the leaders of the accessory industry.

