Captello Powers Total Event Engagement at ExhibitorLive 2023 Louisville, KY

Exhibitor Group partners with Captello, developer of the event industry's leading Universal Lead Capture and Engagement software platform to increase engagement and networking opportunities at EXHIBITORLIVE with a total event Scavenger Hunt and interactive Activation Zones, incentivizing attendee engagement on the tradeshow floor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PRWEB) May 10, 2023

Exhibitor Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education and publisher of EXHIBITOR magazine, kicked off EXHIBITORLIVE April 23. EXHIBITORLIVE is well known as the Conference and Exhibition for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing. The event was held at the Kentucky International Convention Center, a new venue with a new vision and new techniques that drove increased networking opportunities and engagement for exhibitors.

In partnership with Captello, developer of the event industry's leading Universal Lead Capture and Engagement software platform, Exhibitor Group themed the event around new experiences including a total event Scavenger Hunt; the EXHIBITORLIVE Scavenger Hunt - powered by Captello.

Attendees were instructed to GET IN THE GAME at registration, and would then look for Scavenger Hunt QR codes at the entrance to every educational session, event Activation Zones, Sponsored locations, and other points of interest across the show floor. Every QR code scanned awarded attendees and teams points towards fame and prizes.

Each attendee was randomly assigned to one of four teams, also represented by interactive activation zones themed around the phrase, Experience It LIVE: Learn, Interact, View, and Explore, unified attendees, created fun competition, and enveloped attendees in a total event interactive experience.

15 minute Flash Sessions in the LEARN Activation Zone provided exhibitors with opportunities to demonstrate new products, systems and software, and answer questions from attendees in the audience.

The INTERACT Activation Zone hosted a physical Roll-a-Ball Derby horse-racing game. This four-player game straight out of a childhood arcade was provided by Interactive Entertainment Group as a way for attendees to have fun, interact with event activations, and score points on the Scavenger Hunt.

New products were spotlighted in the VIEW Activation Zone, showcasing new, innovative products at ExhibitorLive, which were then reviewed by an independent panel of judges for a chance at the coveted Buyers Choice Award.

The EXPLORE Activation Zone created by id3 and presented by Brumark, raised awareness and support as a Second Stride Philanthropic Experience providing opportunity for retired race horses to live long and productive lives. The Zone featured an interactive photo opportunity; a perfect setting for attendees taking selfies with the event app photo booth.

Attendee photos were all pushed to the EXHIBITORLIVE MOSAIC, where images from all over the show floor and at remote points of interest became part of the EXHIBITORLIVE Total Event Mosaic.

An integral part of the show floor were live leaderboards powered by Captello on Cloud Touch digital touch screen displays. The displays were complete with interactive maps and live views of the event mosaic. Participants could also check team and individual scores, locate educational sessions, search for their images on the event mosaic, and get game details and the locations of Scavenger Hunt waypoints all over the show floor.

Personal progress reports powered by Captello in the attendee app provided game tips, networking icebreakers, and opportunities to win prizes from Exhibitor Group and participating sponsors.

EXHIBITORLIVE featured 100 Sessions and Workshops covering every aspect of face-to-face marketing, including planning, lead generation, exhibit design, measuring your ROI, and more, all destinations of interest in the EXHIBITORLIVE Scavenger Hunt, so registrants attending to earn credentials and increase industry knowledge were rewarded for their participation at the event.

At the conclusion of the event, prize winners were recognized, then rewarded by email. Captello's gamification and universal lead capture platform delivered reports for every Scavenger Hunt location. Reports detailed the number of visitors per location, who visited, what time each participant visited and frequency of visits, as well as Team and Individual Leaderboard information, and overall all event engagement, which increased by more than 25% over the previous year.

For more information on how to increase event participation and sponsorship opportunities with Scavenger Hunts, Gamification, and Universal Lead Capture:

EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring 100 educational sessions and workshops. This event is attended by thousands of exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance. In addition to the educational components and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services.

Captello is a multifunctional event platform that provides: Universal Lead Capture, User Customizable Gamification, Marketing Automation, CRM, Lead Management, Sales Enablement, Leader Boards, Point Rewards & e-Gift Cards, Waypoints for Sessions & Scavenger Hunts, Player Profiles, and more with over 5,000 integrations for all common CRM and Marketing Automation platforms.

Captello engagement solutions include a suite of over 60 activations that educate, entertain, and ignite friendly collaboration and competition at any event. Captello activations are easily customizable and can be configured to inspire activity at any in person, hybrid or virtual event to include: scavenger hunts, self-guided tours, sponsored stops, and fun activities.

Digital games travel anywhere without the need for bulky hardware. Games like Spin to Win, Whack-a-Mole, and Trivia make brand recognition and educating participants easy and fun.

Integrated leaderboards provide up to the minute results from individual and global activations.

To see how Captello's growing library of digital activations (games), universal lead capture, and reward-based solutions can help your company generate more leads at your trade shows,

