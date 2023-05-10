Rental statistics for the 1st Quarter of 2023

MACAU, May 10 - The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) released, for the first time, the rental statistics on building units to enrich the statistical data on real estate market. According to the data, the average rent per square metre of usable area for residential units in Macao was MOP130 in the first quarter of 2023, down by 1.5% quarter-to-quarter. Among the major statistical districts, the average rents for residential units in ZAPE (MOP111), Areia Preta & Iao Hon (MOP125), Barra & Manduco (MOP128), Doca do Lamau (MOP148) and Baixa da Taipa (MOP130) decreased by 1.8%, 1.6%, 1.5%, 1.3% and 0.8% respectively.

In terms of usable area, the average rents per square metre for residential units with a floor area of less than 50 square metres and for those with an area between 50 and 99.9 square metres dropped by 1.3% and 1.5% quarter-to-quarter to MOP158 and MOP129 respectively. The average rents for those with a floor area between 100 and 149.9 square metres and for those with an area of 150 square metres or over were MOP119 and MOP117 respectively, both down by 0.8% quarter-to-quarter.

As regards non-residential units, the average rent per square metre of usable area for shops increased by 3.6% quarter-to-quarter to MOP488 in the first quarter, with the rents for those in NAPE & Aterros da Baía da Praia Grande (MOP622) and Baixa de Macau (MOP644) rising by 7.8% and 5.7% respectively. Besides, the average rents for shops in Baixa da Taipa (MOP758) and Barra & Manduco (MOP308) grew by 1.6% and 1.3% respectively.

The average rent per square metre of usable area for office units went down by 1.3% quarter-to-quarter to MOP310, while that for industrial units climbed by 0.8% to MOP122.

In comparison with the first quarter of 2022, the average rents for residential units, shops, office units and industrial units decreased by 7.1%, 0.4%, 4.6% and 0.8% respectively.

Data of Rental Statistics are obtained from the declaration of leasing of real estate for property tax of the Financial Services Bureau. The type of building unit is classified according to the end-use in property registration. Statistical coverage includes rental of the entire building unit with an unexpired lease, excluding units owned by the SAR Government or charitable organisations, etc. Starting from the first quarter of 2023, DSEC compiles and releases data on average rents of building units on a quarterly basis.