Whole Exome Sequencing Market : Business Growth, Application and Future Prospects , Forecast Period From 2022 To 2030

The global Whole Exome Sequencing Market size was USD 1,966.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Whole Exome Sequencing Market size was USD 1,966.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors influencing market revenue growth include the increased prevalence of chronic and uncommon conditions, as well as the rising need for individualised therapy, next-generation sequencing, and genomics Research & Development (R&D).

Major factors influencing market revenue growth include the increased prevalence of chronic and uncommon conditions, as well as the rising need for individualised therapy, next-generation sequencing, and genomics Research & Development (R&D). With the use of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technique known as whole exome sequencing or exome sequencing, the entire genome's protein-coding regions are sequenced. This method is mostly employed to search for and identify variations and mutations in the entire genome of any gene's protein-coding region. Whole exome sequencing and targeted sequencing, as opposed to whole genome sequencing (WGS), provide a cost-benefit balance. Furthermore, this approach enables a thorough analysis of around 23,000 genes in the human genome in a single round of next-generation sequencing.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 Whole Exome Sequencing Market :

Illumina Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Ambry Genetics

Eurofins Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BGI Group

Macrogen Inc.

Azenta US Inc.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Whole Exome Sequencing Market . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Whole Exome Sequencing Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Whole Exome Sequencing Market

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The market for whole exome sequencing is divided into ion conductor sequencing, sequencing by synthesis, and other categories according on technology. Because of the increased usage of whole exome synthesis and sequencing technologies on a global scale in 2021, the category with the highest revenue share was sequencing by synthesis. The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) method known as Sequencing By Synthesis produces more than 90% of the world's sequencing data (SBS). By repeating nucleotide strings, this method practically eliminates errors and missed calls. In addition to short-insert paired-end reads for high-resolution genome sequencing, SBS technology also offers long-insert paired-end reads for efficient sequence assembly, de novo sequencing, and other purposes. Combining short inserts and lengthy readings improves the ability to fully characterise any genome.

The whole exome sequencing market is divided into systems, kits, and services based on the kind of product. In 2021, the services sector had the biggest revenue share. Researchers can spend more time on their work and less time on time-consuming analytical operations thanks to Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and data analysis services advanced bioinformatics visualisation capabilities. These sequence analysis services provide a wide range of services, including downstream DNA sequence analysis, library building from a variety of sources, and experimental planning. These services have simplified a variety of bioinformatics-related problems for scientists and researchers and have decreased the amount of time and money needed for sequencing and data management.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global whole exome sequencing market based on product, end user, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Systems

Kits

Services

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Nutritional

Research Center

Academic and Government Institutions

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

