Breast Reconstruction Market is Expected to Reach $647 million | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The breast reconstruction industry is expected to witness significant advancements and growth in the near future. With the increasing focus on breast cancer awareness and improved patient outcomes, breast reconstruction procedures are becoming more prevalent. Technological advancements, such as 3D printing, tissue engineering, and surgical robotics, are poised to revolutionize the field of breast reconstruction. These innovations offer personalized and more natural-looking reconstruction options for breast cancer survivors, providing them with improved aesthetics and psychological well-being. Furthermore, the development of novel biomaterials, implant technologies, and surgical techniques will enhance the safety and efficacy of breast reconstruction procedures. The integration of virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence may also play a role in surgical planning and simulation, improving precision and patient outcomes. As breast reconstruction continues to evolve, the industry will strive to meet the increasing demand for innovative and patient-centric solutions, ultimately improving the quality of life for breast cancer survivors in the near future.

Breast Reconstruction market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $567 million in 2021 and is poised to reach $647 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Breast Reconstruction Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $567 million Estimated Value by 2026 $647 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% Market Size Available for 2019–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Procedure, Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Development of 3D-printed implants Key Market Drivers Increasing awareness regarding breast reconstruction treatment

Breast implants accounted for the largest share of the breast reconstruction market, by product.

Based on the product, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The breast implants segment accounted for the largest market share.

By procedure, the immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share.

Based on the procedure, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures. The immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness.

By type, the unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share.

Based on type, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into unilateral and bilateral. The unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share. The increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness are major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

North America was the largest regional segment of the breast reconstruction market.

By region, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. This is attributed to factors such as the rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast reconstruction, and technology advancement and quality improvement leads to FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products

Key Market Players:

The prominent players operating in the global breast reconstruction market are Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson) (US), Allergan Aesthetics (an Abbvie company) (US), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Integra Lifesciences (US), RTI Surgical Holdings (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (US), and Silimed (Brazil).

Hypothetic Challenges of Breast Reconstruction Market in Near Future:

Access to healthcare: Limited access to healthcare services, especially for underserved populations or those in remote areas, can pose a challenge for breast reconstruction. Disparities in healthcare infrastructure, availability of specialized surgeons, and financial constraints may hinder the accessibility of breast reconstruction procedures for some individuals.

Cost and insurance coverage: Breast reconstruction procedures can be costly, and insurance coverage may vary. The affordability of these procedures and the extent of insurance coverage can be a challenge for individuals seeking breast reconstruction. High out-of-pocket expenses or limited coverage may restrict access to reconstruction options and impact decision-making for patients.

Psychological support and patient education: Breast reconstruction is not solely a physical procedure but also has significant psychological and emotional implications for patients. Providing adequate psychological support, counseling, and patient education about the available options, potential outcomes, and post-surgical expectations are crucial. Ensuring that patients are well-informed and have access to appropriate support services can be a challenge in the near future.

Post-surgical complications and long-term outcomes: Like any surgical procedure, breast reconstruction carries risks and potential complications. Ensuring optimal post-surgical care, managing complications, and monitoring long-term outcomes are challenges that healthcare providers and patients may face. Continuous monitoring, follow-up care, and addressing potential complications or concerns are vital for successful breast reconstruction outcomes.

Technological advancements and innovation: While technological advancements offer promising possibilities for breast reconstruction, their integration into clinical practice can present challenges. Adoption of new technologies, training of healthcare professionals, and ensuring their availability across healthcare facilities can be a hurdle. Balancing the benefits of innovation with safety, effectiveness, and cost considerations is an ongoing challenge in the field.

Top 3 Use Cases of Breast Reconstruction Market:

Breast Cancer Reconstruction: The primary use case of breast reconstruction is in the context of breast cancer treatment. After undergoing a mastectomy or lumpectomy to remove breast tissue, breast reconstruction procedures are performed to restore the shape, volume, and symmetry of the breasts. This helps improve the psychological well-being, body image, and self-esteem of breast cancer survivors, facilitating their emotional and physical recovery.

Congenital Breast Abnormalities: Breast reconstruction is also used to address congenital breast abnormalities, such as Poland syndrome or tuberous breast deformity. These conditions can cause asymmetry, underdevelopment, or other structural abnormalities in the breasts. Breast reconstruction procedures can help correct these congenital issues and restore a more natural appearance to the breasts, improving the overall quality of life and self-confidence of individuals affected by such conditions.

Prophylactic Mastectomy Reconstruction: In cases where individuals are at high risk of developing breast cancer due to genetic mutations (e.g., BRCA1 or BRCA2), they may opt for a prophylactic mastectomy to reduce their risk. Breast reconstruction procedures can be performed immediately following the mastectomy or at a later stage to reconstruct the breasts. Prophylactic mastectomy reconstruction provides individuals with a sense of control over their health and allows them to regain a sense of wholeness and normalcy.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson) received the US FDA approved a new MENTOR Memory Gel boost breast implant

In 2021, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics received US FDA approval for the company’s textured breast implants (macrotextured and polyurethane-coated implants)

In 2020, Sientra received US FDA pre-market approval for its OPUS-branded breast implant products

