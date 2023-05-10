Nayax to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- HERZLIYA, Israel, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq & TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to enable retailers to provide consumers with digital, cashless, connected commerce experiences, and enhance consumer loyalty and conversion, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in May and June 2023.



May 18, 2023 - Yair Nechmad, Co-Founder and CEO, and Sagit Manor, CFO will virtually present at the 18th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference at 10:15 AM Eastern Time. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

May 22, 2023 - Yair Nechmad, Co-Founder and CEO will participate in a fireside chat at the 51st Annual JP Morgan Global Telecom, Media, Communications Conference in Boston at 10:40 AM Eastern Time. Mr. Nechmad will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

June 7, 2023 - Sagit Manor, CFO will present at the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago at 8:00 AM Central Time, 9:00 AM Eastern Time. Ms. Manor will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

There will be an audio webcast available for each discussion and replays will be archived for 30 days on the Events section of the Nayax website, found here: Events

