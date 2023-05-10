Jasper Colin Empowers Investors with Strategic Framework for Deal-Making at Dealmax with Latest Thought Leadership
Jasper Colin released their latest thought leadership at the Dealmax event, organized by the Association of Corporate Growth (ACG) in Las Vegas.LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jasper Colin, a global market research and data intelligence firm, released their latest Thought Leadership ”Surviving the Downturn:More Than Ever Before, Your Preparedness Matters Now” at the Dealmax event organized by the Association of Corporate Growth (ACG) in Las Vegas. The event brought together 2,500+ experts from the banking and capital markets industry to discuss the critical issues and challenges facing the financial services sector.
As the “Growth Champion Sponsor", Jasper Colin's panel of SMEs addressed the current trajectory of the investment landscape that has undergone a fundamental shift due to macroeconomic volatility, geopolitical threats, and inflationary pressures. The recent crisis has caused investors to lose confidence, face growing risks and capital uncertainty, leading to swinging valuations and declining returns. Investment banks and private equity firms are also grappling with these challenges and re-evaluating their allocation objectives and deal-making strategies in response to this evolving landscape.
Jasper Colin's thought leadership delves into these challenges and offers strategies to navigate these turbulent times, highlighting emerging opportunities for investment banks, private equity firms, and fund managers to deploy capital and drive resilient value for their investors. The paper provides insights into the structural shifts, giving investors a strategic framework to navigate uncertainty in the new world order.
Jasper Colin's strategic framework includes a tech-driven market scanner that helps reposition in a challenging macro-environment and a Know-Your-Data (KYD) strategy that aims for resilience and scalability. These strategies provide investors with the tools to overcome the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities in today's capital markets landscape.
"Jasper Colin's panel of Banking & Capital Markets SMEs brought valuable insights and strategies to the Dealmax event. Their latest thought leadership provides a strategic framework to navigate the challenges and opportunities in today's capital markets landscape," said one the Partner from a leading bulge bracket investment bank.
Jasper Colin's thought leadership is a must-read for investors looking to gain a competitive edge in today's capital markets landscape. The paper offers a comprehensive analysis of the challenges and opportunities facing investors and provides a strategic framework to navigate the uncertainty in the new world order.
"Surviving the Downturn:More Than Ever Before, Your Preparedness Matters Now"
About Jasper Colin: Jasper Colin is a global data intelligence provider, supplying data centric actionable insights solving most critical business questions for investment firms, agencies, and corporate customers across the globe. Founded in 2007, Jasper Colin has regional offices in US, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.
