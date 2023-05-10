Hawk Networks receives financing from Connect Humanity to expand affordable broadband in Dallas, Atlanta, and beyond

Juan Castilla, Hawk Networks Construction Manager in Atlanta, with reel of fiber. Hawk Networks Director of Performance Engineering Si Goforth and Construction Manager Marc Cooper in Dallas, Texas. Connect Humanity Logo

Hawk’s service runs on Althea, a platform designed to enable sustainable broadband networks in underserved communities with challenging economics.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Connect Humanity, a non-profit impact fund for digital equity, has provided a revolving debt facility to internet company Hawk Networks to support the growth of its broadband solutions to underserved communities across the Southeastern United States.

Hawk Networks provides an end-to-end service to build and run broadband networks, including equipment, build support and its ‘Althea’ software platform, which offers an innovative system for routing network traffic and billing. Althea’s novel approach opens new models for building and operating broadband networks that can reach communities that currently lack fast, affordable internet options.

Hawk Networks’ current footprint covers locations in 10 states, including Oregon, Washington, Georgia and Texas, serving customers in rural and economically disadvantaged communities. The company supports a range of network models, including cooperatives, public-private partnerships, and universities, that together have helped connect thousands of families across four countries.

Connect Humanity's investment provides working capital for Hawk Networks to scale its footprint and ensure more families can access the many benefits of internet connectivity, including work opportunities, online education, telehealth, and internet banking.

"We’re excited to support the next wave of Althea's growth with a financing product that meets the needs of their business," said Brian Vo, Chief Investment Officer at Connect Humanity. "Bridging America’s digital divide means ensuring that every family has a fast, affordable internet option. Digital equity is a leading challenge of our time and the innovative approach that Deborah Simpier and her team take is exactly what we need to get the job done.”

The investment will initially support the rollout of broadband networks in Texas and Georgia, connecting neighborhoods that lack affordable, reliable internet connectivity — a challenge that disproportionately impacts low-income communities and communities of color.

Hawk Networks solutions are designed to reduce deployment barriers for low-income communities, frequently inviting the communities themselves to drive the buildout and participate in the economic benefits of the networks. In addition, networks built on Althea offer ‘pay as you go’ pricing models and an ‘always on’ tier for those struggling with bills. Unlike many legacy broadband providers, Althea’s networks do not refuse service to those with broadband debt and customers eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) can receive discounted internet each month.

"Just as every community is different — every community’s digital needs are different,” said Deborah Simpier, Founder and CEO of Hawk Networks. “Our networks are built to meet communities where they are, no matter their terrain or their economic reality. These new internet builds will bring lasting revenue, jobs, and opportunities that will improve life in these communities and other underserved neighborhoods. With Connect Humanity’s support, we’re ready and able to partner with other cities across America that want to build community-centered networks that keep revenue and control in the local area.”

About Connect Humanity

Connect Humanity is a non-profit impact fund advancing digital equity by investing in community connectivity providers. It helps underserved communities identify the right solutions to meet their connectivity needs and provides funding and technical assistance so they can build the internet infrastructure, tools, and skills they need to participate fully in a digital society. Find out more: connecthumanity.fund

About Hawk Networks

Hawk Networks provides internet services to underserved rural and economically challenged communities using innovative networking technologies. Hawk’s Althea platform and other networking tools open up new build and operating models, making world-class broadband viable in underserved communities. With Althea, communities can enjoy better internet access and an opportunity to share the economic benefits of networks via a revenue-share model. Find out more: hawknetworks.net