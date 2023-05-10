The global Virtual Colonoscopies Market Size to reach USD 58.26 Billion in 2032 -Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer is a major factor driving revenue growth of the virtual colonoscopies market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global virtual colonoscopies market size reached USD 31 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market revenue growth is significantly driven by the rising incidence of colorectal cancer. For instance, in India, the yearly incidence rates for colon cancer and rectal cancer in men are 4.4 and 4.1 per 100,000, respectively.

One of the primary factors driving market revenue growth is patients rising demand for minimally invasive surgery. A specialized Computed Tomography (CT) examination of the colon is a virtual colonoscopy. A conventional colonoscopy is less invasive than this procedure. In addition, market revenue growth is being driven by growing public knowledge of the benefits of virtual colonoscopy over traditional colonoscopy.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The 2-D segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. One of the primary factors driving revenue growth of the segment is rising use of 2-D colonoscopies to see any polyps or ulcers. Colon diseases can be successfully diagnosed and treated by doctors with the help of this imaging.

The polyps segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period. An increase in colon polyp occurrences across the globe is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Also, the medical risk that benign colon polyps would transform into cancerous sub-types is encouraging a rise in the use of virtual colonoscopies across the globe. The colon is scanned using a virtual colonoscopy to check for small polyps or other growths.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

General Electric; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; FUJIFILM Corporation; Canon Medical Informatics, Inc.; Carestream Health; Terarecon, Inc.; Viatronix, Inc

Segmental Analysis

The global Virtual Colonoscopies market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Virtual Colonoscopies sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

2-D

3-D

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Polyps

Ulcerative Colitis

Others

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

