eDiscovery Market Will Revenue to Cross US$ 46580 million by 2029 (New Insights Report)

Electronic discovery (sometimes known as e-discovery, ediscovery, eDiscovery, or e-Discovery) is the electronic aspect of identifying, collecting and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a law suit or investigation.
Report Scope: -
Market Analysis and Insights: Global eDiscovery Market
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global eDiscovery market size is estimated to be worth US$ 22390 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 46580 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2023-2029. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, ECA accounting for % of the eDiscovery global market in 2022, is projected to value US$ million by 2029, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. While Attorneys and Legal Supervisors segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
Global eDiscovery key players include Symantec Corporation (Veritas Technologies), IBM, Xerox Legal Business Services, Exterro, EMC, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 15%.
North America is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share over 20 percent.
In terms of product, Services is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Government and Regulatory Agencies, followed by Law Firms, etc.
Global eDiscovery Scope and Market Size
The global eDiscovery market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global eDiscovery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2018-2029.
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): -
• ECA
• Processing
• Review
• Forensic Data Collection
• Legal Hold Management
• Others
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast-2030, Major Company of Product Type etc.): -
• Attorneys and Legal Supervisors
• Government and Regulatory Agencies
• Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this eDiscovery Industry.
Short Description About eDiscovery Market:
What is the expected growth of the eDiscovery market?
Top eDiscovery Company Profile (history, products or services, mission, values, achievements, and other relevant information, competitive advantages, financial performance, and future plans and investor presentations.)
• Symantec Corporation
• IBM
• Xerox Legal Business Services
• Exterro
• EMC
• Epiq Systems
• HPE
• Kcura Corporation
• Accessdata
• FTI Technology
• Deloitte
• Advanced Discovery
• DTI
• Consilio
• Kroll Ontrack
• Zylab
• Guidance Software
• Integreon
• KPMG
• FRONTEO
• Recommind
• Veritas
• Navigant
• PwC
• Ricoh
• UnitedLex
• LDiscovery
• Lighthouse eDiscovery
• Thomson Reuters
• iCONECT Development
It provides an overview of the company's operations, goals, and values, and serves as a marketing tool to promote the business to potential customers, investors, or partners.
Here's a Major Points from Table of Contents
Executive Summary
• Overview of the eDiscovery market
• Key findings and recommendations
Introduction
• Product Definition
• eDiscovery Segment by Type
• eDiscovery Segment by Application
• Global eDiscovery Market Growth Prospects
• Global eDiscovery Production Value Estimates and Forecasts 2023-2030
• Scope of the report
• Methodology
• Assumptions and limitations
Market Overview
• Definition of eDiscovery
• Historical development of eDiscovery industry
• Current state of the eDiscovery industry
• eDiscovery Market drivers and challenges
• eDiscovery Market trends 2023
Market Segmentation
• Global eDiscovery Consumption Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029
• Global eDiscovery Consumption by Region (2018-2029)
• Global eDiscovery Production by Type (2018-2023)
• Global eDiscovery Production Value by Type (2018-2029)
Competitive Landscape
• Key Companies Profiled
• eDiscovery Corporation Information
• eDiscovery Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
• eDiscovery Industry Recent Developments/Updates
• eDiscovery Product Portfolio
Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
• eDiscovery Industry Chain Analysis
• eDiscovery Key Raw Materials
• Raw Materials Key Suppliers
• Production Mode & Process
• eDiscovery Sales and Marketing
• eDiscovery Market Customers (customers or customers, needs)
eDiscovery Market Dynamics
• eDiscovery Industry Trends
• eDiscovery Market Drivers
• eDiscovery Market Challenges
• eDiscovery Market Restraints
Research Finding and Conclusion
Methodology and Data Source
Data Source
• Secondary Sources of eDiscovery Market
• Primary Sources of eDiscovery Market
• Author List
• Disclaimer
