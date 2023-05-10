Metavista3D to Unveil Groundbreaking 3D Display Technology at Emerging Tech & Venture Summit, May 10-11, 2023
Metavista3D, is thrilled to announce that it will showcase immersive products at the Emerging Tech & Venture Summit in Silicon Valley, May 10-11, 2023.
We are excited to present our cutting-edge 3D display technology at the Emerging Tech & Venture Summit, one of the most prestigious technology events in Silicon Valley
— Jeffrey Carlson
Metavista3D, a pioneering research and development company specializing in pseudo-holographic display technologies, is thrilled to announce that it will showcase its first AI-enhanced 3D display products at the Emerging Tech & Venture Summit in Silicon Valley, May 10-11, 2023.
The highly anticipated unveiling will give attendees an exclusive first look at Metavista3D's groundbreaking Super-Multiview (SMV) technology, which offers a glasses-free 3D viewing experience with no additional memory requirements. Metavista3D's unique AI-enhanced displays generate thousands of perspectives in real time, providing crystal-clear images and better depth perception while eliminating the common drawbacks of traditional 3D displays, such as fuzziness, headache, and eye strain.
"We are excited to present our cutting-edge 3D display technology at the Emerging Tech & Venture Summit, one of the most prestigious technology events in Silicon Valley," said Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. "Our innovative solution has the potential to revolutionize the metaverse, virtual reality, and augmented reality markets, and we look forward to sharing our vision with industry leaders and potential investors."
The Emerging Tech & Venture Summit is an exclusive gathering of leading venture capitalists, corporate VCs, angel investors, technology transfer professionals, university researchers, incubators, and premier service providers. Metavista3D's participation in the event will provide the company with an unparalleled opportunity to connect with potential partners and investors interested in cutting-edge 3D display technology.
Metavista3D's AI-enhanced 3D displays are compatible with all existing content formats and display technologies, including 2K, 4K, 8K, LCD, and OLED. The company's technology offers a wide range of applications, from metaverse immersion and gaming to video conferencing and automotive digital mirrors, making it a versatile and promising solution for the future of spatial reality.
About Metavista3D
Metavista3D is a research and development company focused on creating next-generation pseudo-holographic display technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is dedicated to developing AI-based displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses. For more information, please visit www.metavista3D.com.
Media Contact:
Dr. Sarah Grace Manski
COO Metavista3D
sarah@metavista3d.com
+1-608-395-9748
Dr. Sarah Grace Manski
Metavista3D
+1 608-395-9748
