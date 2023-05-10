Mobile Device Management Market Segments and Overview: 2021, SWOT Analysis, Growth, Regional Volume and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile device management market size is projected to reach USD 32.45 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and desktop and wearable devices. Rising concerns associated with rapid adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) program by organization are some key factors increasing focus on improvement of efficiency and productivity of mobile devices, which in turn has been boosting adoption of mobile device management solutions. Furthermore, this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Mobile Device Management (MDM) refers to a set of tools, technologies, and processes that are used to manage and secure mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. MDM solutions allow organizations to remotely monitor, manage, and secure their employees' mobile devices, including enforcing security policies, managing software updates, and controlling access to company resources. With the rise of mobile devices in the workplace, MDM has become an essential tool for ensuring the security and productivity of employees while protecting sensitive data and intellectual property.

Some Key Highlights From Report

In April 2021, Cisco and SFR announced major upgrades to network infrastructure that will boost business in France and also speed their digitalization plan. SFR has increased the number of high-speed broadband Internet connections available, including fiber, 4G, and 5G. With 20.7 million eligible FTTx connections, SFR operates the country's first optical fiber network (FTTH / FTTB) and was the first operator in France to introduce 5G, beginning in Nice. SFR has released three 5G bundles for enterprises, which are available on a range of 5G devices.

In April 2021, Microsoft Corporation partnership with Intel and AMD resulted in the release of the Surface Laptop 4, which is a new yet familiar-looking device. It offers a built-in HD front-facing camera with low-light capability.

Cloud based system segment accounted for largest revenue share in the mobile device management market in 2020. Increasing number of users of devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and desktops, and rising concerns regarding continuous improvement of operating systems such as iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS is expected to result in increasing deployment of cloud-based systems in the mobile device management market during the forecast period.

The Top Driving Players Operating in the Market Covered in this report:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Citrix Systems, SAP SE, Google, Mobileiron, VMware, Kaspersky Lab Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Matrix42, and ManageEngine.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile device management market on the basis of deployment type, solution, end use, and region:

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

Cloud

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Device Management

Application Management

Security Management

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government & Public Sector

Logistics & Transportation

Retail & e-commerce

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing & Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

