Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market Size is expected to Reach USD 417.01 Billion in 2032 - Emergen Research

Increasing prevalence of cancer is a major factor driving revenue growth of the global personalized cancer vaccines market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global personalized cancer vaccines market size reached USD 234.79 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising prevalence of cancer worldwide. Another key factor driving market revenue growth is the increasing integration of immunotherapeutic methods to create tailored cancer vaccines.

A target for cancer immunotherapy, aberrant and novel tumor antigens can be expressed as a result of the innate genomic instability of tumor cells.

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market, By Applications (Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Others), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinic and Others), By Region Forecast to 2032

Market Size – USD 234.79 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D on novel approaches to develop more effective vaccines

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Lung cancer segment is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing number of clinical trials is a significant factor driving revenue growth of this segment. An autologous Dendritic Cell (DC) vaccination delivered combined with low-dose cyclophosphamide is used as the Standard Of Care (SOC) therapy in one clinical trial to treat lung cancer in patients with advanced or recurrent metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

Hospitals segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share over the forecast period. Hospitals are well-equipped with advanced imaging technologies like MRI, CT, and PET, which increases capability to detect cancer and the use of tailored vaccines. A majority of patients with the condition prefer to receive expert advice in hospitals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Advaxis Inc., Personalis, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BioNtech, Celldex, CureVac AG, Genetech, Genocea, Gritstone Oncology, ISA Pharmaceuticals

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Personalized Cancer Vaccines market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Personalized Cancer Vaccines industry.

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market Segmentation:

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Clinic

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

