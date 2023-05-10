CoinsPaid and Latitude59 Partner to Enable Crypto Payments for Tech Conference Tickets
CoinsPaid partners with Latitude59, Estonia's top tech conference, enabling attendees to buy tickets using cryptocurrency via a global payment ecosystem.TALLINN, ESTONIA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinsPaid, the leading global crypto payment ecosystem for business is thrilled to announce its partnership with Latitude59, most international tech and startup conference of Estonia. Through this collaboration, attendees of Latitude59 can now purchase tickets to the conference using cryptocurrency.
"We are excited to be part of Latitude59 and to enable crypto payments for such an innovative event. As a crypto payment ecosystem, CoinsPaid sees great potential in the Estonian market and is excited about the possibilities of collaborating with local entrepreneurs and businesses," said Max Krupyshev, CoinsPaid CEO. "Our new headquarters in Tallinn is a testament to our commitment to this market, and we look forward to building strong and mutually beneficial partnerships. We believe that by leveraging the power of crypto and blockchain technology, CoinsPaid can help drive innovation and growth in Estonia’s thriving startup ecosystem."
This partnership comes at a time when more businesses and consumers are turning to cryptocurrency as a form of payment, and Latitude59 is proud to be at the forefront of this trend. "Buying tickets to a tech conference in crypto has never been done before in the region, and we are thrilled to offer this option to our attendees," said Liisi Org, the CEO of Latitude59. "We are excited to partner with CoinsPaid, a company that shares our vision of innovation and growth in the tech industry."
In addition to enabling crypto payments for Latitude59, CoinsPaid has also established its new headquarters in Tallinn, which includes a conference room that will serve as an open hub for the startup, fintech, crypto, legal, and innovation ecosystems. "With the hub, we welcome the community to host seminars, workshops, and conferences to debate and share ideas," said the CoinsPaid CEO.
CoinsPaid processes about 8% of global on-chain Bitcoin transactions and enables payments in over 20 cryptocurrencies, as well as the possibility to convert them into more than 40 fiat ones. Since 2019, CoinsPaid has operated in Estonia under Dream Finance OÜ, registered and licensed as a provider of virtual currency services. The company has over 800 merchant clients worldwide and an estimated 10 million end-users, with a team of 200+ professionals from 20 different nationalities based in 32 countries.
The partnership between CoinsPaid and Latitude59 marks a significant step forward for the tech industry in Estonia, and both companies are excited to see the impact of crypto payments on the conference and beyond.
For more information about CoinsPaid, please visit coinspaid.com. To learn more about Latitude59 and purchase tickets with cryptocurrency, please visit www.latitude59.ee.
About CoinsPaid
CoinsPaid is a crypto payment ecosystem that enables businesses to accept cryptocurrencies as payment. Aside from a crypto payment gateway, the ecosystem includes a business wallet, OTC desk, SaaS solution, and CoinsPaid media. CoinsPaid counts over 200 employees from 15 countries and successfully operates in Europe and Latin America.
