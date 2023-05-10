Geospatial Analytics Market Research Report 2021-2028 Market Major Strategies Adopted By Leading Companies

Emergen Research Logo

Rising use of AI and ML in geospatial analytics, increasing number of government projects, and rapid urbanization are some key factors driving market revenue

Geospatial Analytics Market Size – USD 53.45 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Increase in number of government projects” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global geospatial analytics market size is expected to reach USD 134.23 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth of the market are rising use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in geospatial analytics systems, rapid urbanization, rising number of government projects, and advancements in 5G communication technology.

For instance, in March 2018, Esri and Microsoft launched Geospatial AI in Azure. Rise in demand for geospatial analytics from the military sector in order to optimize placement of resources by using predictive analytics is another factor contributing to market revenue growth. Geospatial analytics is being widely used in urban planning and smart cities. In addition, geospatial data plays an important role in the development and deployment of 5G network infrastructure.

The Top Driving Players Operating in the Market Covered in this report:

ESRI, Precisely, Oracle Corporation, Alteryx, Fugro N.V., Hexagon AB, RMSI, SAP, Trimble Navigation Ltd., and Maxar Technologies.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global geospatial analytics market based on component, solution, application, deployment type, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Services

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and ETL

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others (DBMS and Data Storage Software)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Surveying

Medicine and Public Safety

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management

Climate Change Adaptation

Others (Supply Chain Planning and Optimization, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Predictive Asset Management, and Inventory Management)

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

