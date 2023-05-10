Educational Robot Market to Reach USD 4.02 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.9% By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1.07 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.9%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in education sector

Rising dependence on IoT increasing deployment of advanced technologies in education sector, and concerns regarding electronics devices are key factors driving educational robot market growth.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global educational robot market size is expected to reach USD 4.02 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives and regulations regarding usage of robots for education purposes across various sectors such as for designing, building, programing, and computing. Engagement of robots in professional education such as medical, engineering, space, and scientific research is boosting revenue growth of the global educational robot market. Rapid shift to digitalization in developed and developing countries is further driving factor revenue growth of the global educational robot market. Educational robots enhance the teaching methodology in a positive manner, and the trend is expected to gain traction going forward.

Factors influencing the growth of the educational robot market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the educational robot market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the educational robot industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the educational robot industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

To Receive A PDF Sample Of The Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/934

Competitive Terrain:

The global Educational Robot industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:

Hanson Robotics, Lego group, Modular Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., Softbank Robotics, Robobuilder Co. Ltd., DST Robot Co, Adele Robots

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, Softbank Robotics Group announced the change of Aldebaran brand to SoftBank Robotics. The companies are expected to expand availability in terms of educational robots and other devices in the market.

Software segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing investment by major market players such as Hanson Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., and Softbank Robotics for incorporation of data visualization software in their existing educational robots is expected to support growth of the software platforms in the market.

Professional education segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Medical, mechanical engineering, electronics engineering, and science are applicable in professional education and is a key factor driving adoption of these systems.

Augmenting robot segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global educational robot market in 2020. Increasing adoption of educational robots in institutions, research laboratories, and space research is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the humanoid robots and augmenting robots segments.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global educational robot market in 2020. Increasing adoption of IoT devices and rising demand for Artificial Intelligence solutions and cloud-based services in countries in the region is boosting market growth.

To Get A Discount On The Latest Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/934

Segmentation

Constituents Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Hardware

Controllers

Sensor and Actuators

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Pre-programmed Robot

Humanoid Robot

Autonomous Robot

Tele-operated Robot

Augmenting Robot

Education level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Primary

Secondary

Professional

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Browse Detailed Research Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/educational-robot-market

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Educational Robot business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Educational Robot Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Buy Now: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/934

Browse More Report By Emergen Research:

industrial lubricants market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/19/2160218/0/en/Industrial-Lubricants-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-75-23-Billion-by-2027-Wind-Energy-Industry-and-Expansion-of-the-Cold-Chain-Industry-will-Drive-the-Market-Growth-says-Emergen-Researc.html

personal care ingredients market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/04/29/2220100/0/en/Personal-Care-Ingredients-Market-to-Reach-Value-of-USD-15-12-Billion-by-2027-Increasing-Usage-of-Anti-Aging-Ingredients-by-Middle-Aged-Population-for-Rejuvenating-Skin-is-Driving-I.html

dewatering equipment market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000160.000082259.html

elder care services & assistive devices market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/07/2155290/0/en/Elder-Care-Services-Assistive-Devices-Market-to-Reach-Value-of-USD-1-020-00-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

unmanned aerial vehicle market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-market-size-to-reach-usd-77-69-billion-in-2030-increasing-demand-for-uavs-in-military-applications-is-one-of-the-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-850195046.html

liquid hydrogen market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/04/15/2210500/0/en/Liquid-Hydrogen-Market-Size-Worth-USD-50-39-Billion-by-2027-Growing-Demand-for-Electric-Vehicles-and-Rising-Use-in-Electronic-Manufacturing-is-Driving-Industry-Growth-says-Emergen-.html

prenatal testing market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/07/2140876/0/en/Prenatal-Testing-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-8-08-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

oligonucleotide synthesis market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/24/2198691/0/en/Oligonucleotide-Synthesis-Market-Size-Worth-USD-9-91-Billion-by-2027-The-Growing-Focus-on-Customized-Medicine-and-the-Rising-Funding-for-Synthetic-Biology-is-Driving-Industry-Growt.html

acoustic insulation market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acoustic-insulation-market-size-to-reach-usd-19-64-billion-by-2027-strict-regulations-regarding-noise-pollution-and-rapidly-growing-building-and-construction-sector-are-key-factors-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-883022364.html

agricultural robots market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agricultural-robots-market-size-to-reach-usd-99-30-billion-in-2030-increasing-population-along-with-rising-global-demand-for-food-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-849556170.html

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.