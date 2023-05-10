Core Materials Market Size Worth USD 3,288.1 Million by 2028| Industry Growth Rate, Trends, Future Opportunity

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for composite materials for production of wind turbines is a significant factor driving global core materials market growth

Core Materials Market Size – USD 1,217.8 Million in 2020 – at a CAGR of 13.2%, – Rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing economies ” — Emergen Research

The global core materials market size is expected to reach USD 3,288.1 Million at a revenue CAGR of 13.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The global core materials market size is expected to reach USD 3,288.1 Million at a revenue CAGR of 13.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the core materials market can be attributed to rising demand for high strength, lightweight materials in the aerospace industry. Aerospace industry is a major consumer of core materials owing to advantages of designing aircraft structural components deploying sandwich construction for weight reduction. Thermoplastic foam finds extensive use in the aerospace industry for meeting rising demand for lightweight, resilient, and strong structures, including for aircraft and launch vehicles, along with radomes, rotor blades, flight control surfaces, and satellite containment fairings. Also, core materials account for lower overall aircraft weight, thus increasing fuel-efficiency.

Growing use of composites sandwiched with foam or honeycomb in construction of hulls of boats, structural frames, masts, keels, and poles, as well as in carbon shafting and winch drums are driving market revenue growth. These composites materials are used to enhance performance and lower risk of failure in harsh marine conditions. Also, racing yachts and powerboats use advanced polymer composites more widely as compared to other marine structures to decrease weight, increase durability, and improve safety.

Hexcel Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Euro-Composites SA, 3A Composites, the Gill Corporation, BASF SE, Plascore Inc., Gurit Holdings, Toray Industries Inc., and Armacell International SA

Core Materials Market – Segmentation Assessment

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Polyvinyl Chloride Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Others

Honeycomb

Aluminum Honeycomb

Thermoplastic Honeycomb

Nomex Honeycomb

Others

Wood

Balsa

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Wind Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Automotive

Building & Construction

Medical

Others

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

