Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Expected to Register 21.4% Revenue CAGR during Forecast Period 2028

Rising need to improve manufacturing productivity and performance is a key factor driving global market growth

Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Size – USD 5.58 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.4%, Increasing adoption of advanced digital technologies across manufacturing industries” — Emergen Research

As part of Emergen Research's Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Research Report, key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Smart Manufacturing Platform industry have been analyzed. As well as a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis, the study contains crucial statistics about the Smart Manufacturing Platform market. Reports about the global Smart Manufacturing Platform market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-ecaonomic factors.

The global smart manufacturing platform market is expected to reach a market size of USD 29.64 Billion in 2028 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to rising need for real-time production monitoring and rising need to increase resource efficiency in a manufacturing network through dynamic sharing of manufacturing services, which is driving adoption of cloud manufacturing platforms.

Industries are increasingly adopting smart manufacturing platforms to create smart manufacturing networks with higher productivity to improve resource efficiency and utilization rates. Cloud-enabled smart manufacturing platform help in identification of manufacturing inefficiencies and bottlenecks and streamlines manufacturing processes. Smart manufacturing platform provide real-time data collection and monitoring, which helps to improve productivity of production systems.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Smart Manufacturing Platform market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Smart Manufacturing Platform industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Market Segmentations of the Smart Manufacturing Platform Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Smart Manufacturing Platform market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

Microsoft, IBM, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Hitachi, ABB, Amazon, Bosch, Emerson, and Fujitsu Ltd

Segments Covered in this report are:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Asset & Condition Monitoring

Performance Optimization

Others

Industries Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Discrete (Medical Devices, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense)

Process (Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Power & Energy, Pharmaceuticals)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connectivity Management

Device Management

Application Enablement

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Information found nowhere else

With our new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions.

Research Report on the Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Smart Manufacturing Platform market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Smart Manufacturing Platform market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Smart Manufacturing Platform market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Manufacturing Platform market and its key segments?

