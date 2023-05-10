Perovskite Solar Cell Market Size Expected to Hit US$ 23.91 Billion by 2032, With Growing CAGR of 31.5% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Perovskite Solar Cell Market- insightSLICE

The global perovskite solar cell market size was estimated to be US$ 1.55 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 23.91 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 31.5%

Increasing demand for renewable energy sources and the growing need for cost-effective and efficient solar cells are driving the perovskite solar cell market growth.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, structure, product, method, application, end-user, and competitive landscape.

The global perovskite solar cell market size was estimated to be US$ 1.55 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 23.91 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 31.5%. Perovskite solar cells are a type of photovoltaic (PV) cell that are made using perovskite materials. These materials have a crystalline structure that is similar to the mineral perovskite, from which they take their name. Perovskite solar cells are a promising alternative to traditional silicon-based solar cells because they offer higher efficiency and lower manufacturing costs.

Perovskite solar cells work by converting sunlight into electricity using layers of perovskite material sandwiched between electrodes. When sunlight hits the perovskite layer, it causes electrons to become excited and move through the material, creating a flow of electricity. Perovskite solar cells have the potential to be more efficient than traditional silicon-based solar cells because they can capture a broader range of light frequencies, including infrared light, which silicon-based solar cells cannot absorb.

Growth driving factors of Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Increasing demand for renewable energy sources:

With concerns over climate change and greenhouse gas emissions, there is a growing demand for renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower. Perovskite solar cells offer a promising alternative to traditional silicon-based solar cells due to their higher efficiency and lower cost. For example, according to the International Energy Agency, solar power is the fastest-growing source of renewable energy and is expected to account for 60% of global renewable capacity additions over the next five years.

Growing need for cost-effective and efficient solar cells:

The demand for solar energy is also being driven by the need for cost-effective and efficient energy sources. Perovskite solar cells have the potential to be more cost-effective than traditional silicon-based solar cells due to their simpler manufacturing process and lower material costs. For example, Greatcell Solar Limited, an Australian company, has developed a perovskite solar cell that has achieved 21% efficiency and has the potential to be produced at a lower cost than traditional silicon-based solar cells.

Potential for higher efficiency than traditional solar cells:

Perovskite solar cells have the potential to be more efficient than traditional silicon-based solar cells. This is because they can capture a broader range of light frequencies and can be designed to maximize their efficiency for specific applications. For example, Oxford PV Ltd., a UK-based company, has developed a perovskite solar cell with a record-breaking efficiency of 29.52%, which is significantly higher than the average efficiency of silicon-based solar cells.

The leading market segments of Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market

Based on method, the Solution Method is currently the largest segment in the Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market. The Solution Method involves dissolving the perovskite precursor chemicals in a solvent and depositing the solution onto a substrate to form the perovskite layer. This method is relatively simple, cost-effective, and can be easily scaled up for large-scale production. Additionally, this method allows for the production of high-quality perovskite films with high crystallinity, which is essential for achieving high power conversion efficiency in solar cells.

The Vapor-Assisted Solution Method is another popular method for perovskite solar cell fabrication. This method involves introducing a vapor into the solution during deposition to assist in the formation of the perovskite layer. This method has the advantage of producing perovskite films with improved crystallinity and uniformity compared to the Solution Method. However, this method is more complex and requires specialized equipment, which can increase the cost of production.

The Vapor-Deposition Method is a relatively new method for perovskite solar cell fabrication that involves depositing the perovskite layer using a vapor deposition process. This method has the advantage of producing high-quality perovskite films with excellent control over film thickness and composition. However, this method is more complex and requires specialized equipment, which can make it more expensive than other methods.

In summary, the Solution Method is currently the largest segment in the Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market based on the method of fabrication due to its simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and scalability. However, the Vapor-Assisted Solution Method and Vapor-Deposition Method have their own advantages and may become more popular in the future as the technology for perovskite solar cells continues to advance.

Geographically, in North America, the United States is the largest market for perovskite solar cells, driven by government investment in research and development. In Europe, countries such as Germany, Spain, and Italy are the major markets, driven by ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, and South Korea lead the market, with China being the largest producer and consumer of solar cells in the world. In the Middle East and Africa, the market is still in its early stages but has significant potential for growth due to abundant solar resources in the region. In South America, Brazil is the largest market, driven by government policies promoting the development of renewable energy. Overall, the global market for perovskite solar cells is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

The key players of the Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market are:

BASF SE (Germany), EPFL - Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (Switzerland), Fraunhofer ISE (Germany), Greatcell Solar Limited (Australia), Heliatek GmbH (Germany), Oxford PV Ltd. (United Kingdom), Saule Technologies (Poland), Solaronix SA (Switzerland), Solliance Solar Research (Netherlands), Swift Solar Inc. (United States), Tandem PV (United States), UbiQD, Inc. (United States), Univ. of Cambridge (United Kingdom), Univ. of Oxford (United Kingdom), VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd. (Finland) and Others.

Market Segmentation

Based on Structure

• Planar Perovskite Solar Cells

• Mesoporous Perovskite Solar Cells

Based on Product

• Rigid Perovskite Solar Cells

• Flexible Perovskite Solar Cells

Based on Method

• Solution Method

• Vapor-Assisted Solution Method

• Vapor-Deposition Method

Based on Application

• Smart Glass

• Perovskite in Tandem Solar Cells

• Solar Panel

• Portable Devices

• Utilities

• BIPV (Building-Integrated Photovoltaics)

Based on End-Use

• Manufacturing

• Energy

• Aerospace

• Industrial Automation

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

Based on Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

