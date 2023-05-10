NON-PROFIT GLOBAL GAME CHANGERS & MISS AMERICA TEAM UP TO RECOGNIZE TEACHERS NATIONWIDE FOR TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK
Miss America Titleholders will visit schools during Teacher Appreciation Week to share Global Game Changers lesson
I'm thrilled to join my fellow titleholders in recognizing America's teachers with this project.”LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Game Changers Student Empowerment Program is excited to partner with the Miss America organization to honor teachers in all 50 states during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 8-12, 2023. Miss America and Miss America’s Teen state titleholders, who visit schools on a regular basis as part of their outreach, will travel throughout that week with a special tool to recognize teachers: a custom lesson developed by Global Game Changers and an OGO J.A.R. which stands for, “O Great One Jackpot of Knowledge & Recognition”) The OGO J.A.R. originally developed by OGO Lead (now a part of David Novak Leadership) stands for “O Great One Jackpot of Acknowledgment and Recognition.” As part of the lesson, contestants will encourage students to select a teacher they admire as a class, and to write notes of recognition to that teacher. The program will culminate with a delivery and presentation of the OGO J.A.R. to its intended recipient.“Teachers work so hard to provide a wonderful learning environment for their students,” says co-Founder Jan Helson. “We’re excited about the opportunity to honor that work in partnership with an organization that has such a continuing commitment to education for its participants.”
— Miss America, Grace Stank
Global Game Changers will be providing four OGO J.A.R.s and lessons to each state-level titleholder at both the adult and teen levels so that they can visit multiple schools during Teacher Appreciation Week. "I'm thrilled to join my fellow titleholders in recognizing America's teachers with this project," says Miss America Grace Stanke. "Inspirational teachers ignited my passion for engineering, and I hope to help teachers just like that reignite their passion for education."
The partnership of the two organizations is based on a shared commitment to service, talent development, and education. For over 80 years, the Miss America program has provided scholarship opportunities for contestants. It also places a strong emphasis on contestants’ showcasing their talents and engaging in social impact initiatives. Global Game Changers Student Empowerment program uses service and talent development as tools to develop social, emotional, and leadership skills in Pre-K-5th grade students through its free online curriculum. “Miss America’s state titleholders already work diligently in schools to set an example and to inspire students to achieve their goals,” says CEO of Miss America Robin Fleming. “We are thrilled to launch this collaboration with Global Game Changers and celebrate teachers across America who help students succeed every day.” Schools who are interested in scheduling a visit during Teacher Appreciation Week with their state-level titleholders may reach out to their state Miss America organizations.
About Global Game Changers
Global Game Changers® is a project-based program that provides teacher-tested, evidence-based, FREE Pre-K – 5th grade curriculum and resources that use service learning and talent development as tools to nurture children’s social, emotional, leadership, and academic growth. With a motto to IGNITE GOOD!®, the lessons use a simple equation: MY TALENT + MY HEART = MY SUPERPOWER!® to lay the foundation for nurturing engaged and successful citizens and leaders. Students explore their hearts, uncover their true talents, and develop the self-confidence they need to succeed in life. Global Game Changers is grant funded and free online to educators and parents thanks to the generous support of David Novak Leadership Foundation which believes in developing better leaders at every stage of life. For more information or to get involved with the program, visit https://globalgamechangers.org/
About Miss America
Miss America, an over 101+ year old brand, and the Miss America’s Scholarship Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, share the common mission of using the Miss America platform to identify deserving candidates and award academic scholarships to young women throughout the United States. On behalf of Miss America, the Foundation administers certain scholarships that are awarded by the Organization at the national level of competition. In addition, the Foundation provides scholarships based upon academic achievement and service to the community, as well as a number of endowed scholarships for women pursuing studies in special fields. For more information, visit https://www.missamerica.org
