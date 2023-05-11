FRP Tank Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s FRP Tank Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “FRP Tank Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the FRP tank market size is predicted to reach $2.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The growth in the FRP tank market is due to rising demand for oil and gas storage systems. Nort Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major firberglass tank manufacturer include Shawcor, Enduro Composites, LF Manufacturing, Amiantit Fiberglass Industries Limited, Future Pipe Industries, Composite Technology Development Inc.

FRP Tank Market Segments

•By Resin Type: Polyester, Epoxy, Other Resin Types

•By Fiber Type: Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass

•By Application: Water/wastewater, Septic, Pulp and Paper, Chemical, Petroleum, Agriculture and Aquaculture, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global FRP tank market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An FRP tank is a composite product made of fiberglass-reinforced plastic, comprised of a polymer matrix and fiber reinforcement. These are used for storing any gas or fluid that is not corrosive to FRP.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. FRP Tanker Market Trends

4. FRP Tanks Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

