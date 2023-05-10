Blockchain Supply Chain Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's most recent study, “Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market - Forecast to 2028", provides a comprehensive analysis of current and potential developments in the global keyword market. The most recent research study serves as a great example of how the worldwide Blockchain Supply Chain market was thoroughly investigated. The study methodology, competitive environment, geographic segmentation, future developments, and technical innovation are all discussed. There is also a table of contents and a list of tables and figures. The worldwide disruption has impacted this industry in practically every manner. The most recent report, however, makes predictions about how the pandemic would affect this sector of the economy and examines the state of the market. Additionally, the analysis covered the key market segments and came to well-qualified conclusions regarding the industry's current state.

The blockchain supply chain market size reached USD 271 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 14,180 million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 63.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need of transparency in the supply chain, technological advancements in transactions in supply chain are factor driving rising focus on improving data security and maintaining records of transactions. In addition, this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, digital record of data validation, and increase in traceability of products or goods in transportation to resolve associated problems are factors expected to fuel adoption of blockchain supply chain going head. Rising utilization of blockchain technology in retail and supply chain sectors are factors prompting major players to invest in blockchain supply chain.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Guardtime Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Auxesis Group, BTL Group, Accenture PLC, and Omnichain Inc

Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Blockchain Supply Chain market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Some Key Highlights From Report

In April 2021, IBM Corporation and IPwe entered into partnership to build the infrastructure for representing patents as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and storing the records on a blockchain network. Tokenization of intellectual property (IP) can enable to sell, share, commercialize, or otherwise monetize patents, as well as add new liquidity to the market.

Services segment accounted for largest revenue share in the blockchain supply chain market in 2020, which is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Increasing need for transparency in supply chain, rising adoption of technology in supply chain functions, and improved services such as decentralization, immutability, faster, and low-cost transactions are factor boosting the market growth.

Inventory monitoring segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Rising need for more data accuracy and authenticity, and increasing focus on streamlining workflow and keeping accurate record and maintaining hassle free inventory are another factor boosting market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Logistics segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global blockchain supply chain market in 2020, which is expected to incline rapidly during the forecast period.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global blockchain supply chain market in 2020. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced systems such as Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things are factors expected to boost growth of the blockchain supply chain market in the region.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform

Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Public

Private

Consortium

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Smart Contracts

Payment & Settlement

Product Traceability

Compliance management

Inventory Monitoring

Others

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market:

The global Blockchain Supply Chain market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Blockchain Supply Chain business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

