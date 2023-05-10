Pyrometer Market to Reach USD 664.1 Million By 2030 at a CAGR of 7.29% | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements and innovation in pyrometer technologies coupled with rising incorporation of Industry 4.0 into pyrometers is a key factor driving market

Pyrometer Market Size – USD 351.2 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.29%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for handheld pyrometers ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Pyrometer Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Pyrometer research in the year 2023.

The global pyrometer market size was USD 351.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing advancements in pyrometer technologies and rising demand for optical pyrometers in various end-use industries are major factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. Optical pyrometers are used to find visible spectrum heat radiation. Amount of visible light that hot items release will determine how hot they are when being measured, while surface of targeted object can be visually compared using optical pyrometers to a calibrated light source. When the surface temperature of target object and filament are same, thermal radiation intensity created by filament combines with surface of target object and disappears. In addition, current flowing through filament is changed to a temperature level throughout this procedure. Moreover, increasing demand for portable non-contact pyrometers is also driving revenue growth of the market. For example, Cyclops L portable non-contact pyrometers offer accurate temperature measurements and are simple to use and manage. Pyrometer easily collects data at various locations and see online pyrometer values and is also suitable for long period of time because of its strong and lightweight build.

However, market revenue growth will be constrained by high operating and investment expenditures. Additionally, industrial settings may have an impact on pyrometer temperature readings, which may further restrain market revenue growth.

Important information in the market study

The research offers thorough analysis and futuristic insights into the industry in several different regions. See how the most important regional growth drivers and restraints will affect market development and gain a grasp of uncertainty.

In order to understand how the demand across various segments will change over the following few years, evaluate market size statistics and projections. Get a thorough understanding of new market trends and developments to evaluate market prospects.

➛ Learn more about the competition by having access to in-depth data and research on important industry players.

AMETEK Land, Fluke Corporation, Sensortherm GmbH, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., PCE Deutschland GmbH, OMEGA Engineering Inc., DIAS Infrared GmbH, CI Systems, Optron GmbH, and Calex Electronics Limited

Pyrometer Market – Segmentation Assessment

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Handheld

Fixed

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Optical

Infrared/Radiation

Glass Manufacturing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Tin Bath

Melt Tank

Forehearth

Lehr

Others

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

