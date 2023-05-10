Hybrid Cloud Market Dynamics, Size, Key Highlights, Scope and Forecast to 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid digitization by enterprises across the globe is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Hybrid Cloud Market Size – USD 71.23 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.4%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of hybrid cloud hosting service” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hybrid cloud market size reached USD 71.23 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid digitization by enterprises across the globe is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

Hybrid cloud hosting is a method of leveraging cloud computing by partnering with a managed cloud hosting provider. It provides businesses with flexible cloud solutions without putting strains and expanses of architecting a complex cloud environment solely on the internal IT team. One major factor behind the growth of hybrid cloud hosting is cost control, where hybrid cloud consolidates costs, reduces capital expenses, and reduces server maintenance, particularly when one deploys it through a hosting service. Flexibility and scalability also allow businesses to change to their needs. Compatibility issues are solved by hybrid cloud hosting. All these factors are driving revenue growth of the market. In June 2022, U.S. based cloud computing company VMware introduced VMware vSphere+ and VMware vSAN+ to assist businesses in integrating the advantages of the cloud into their current on-premises infrastructure without affecting their workloads or hosts. These new services, which were unveiled at VMworld 2021 as a technological preview known as Project Arctic, would assist clients in improving their infrastructure by offering centralized cloud-based infrastructure management, integrated Kubernetes, access to new hybrid cloud services, and a flexible subscription model.

In addition, the recent trend of digitization across the globe is a key factor contributing to market revenue growth. Rapid digitization among enterprises helping the hybrid cloud market to grow at a faster rate. Rising demand for agile and scalable computing systems is one of the major factors of market revenue growth. With the pandemic, most enterprises are now shifting into digitized work environments thereby increasing the demand for hybrid cloud systems. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are also sifting to digitalization. Many organizations have adopted digital efforts during the past few months of imprisonment and have discovered that they are far more effective than earlier solutions. In order to adopt the digital culture, many small and medium-sized businesses create digitization strategies that include communication tools. For education and internalization of ideas like remote technology, security applications, big data services, digital jobs, and other measures, many SMEs utilize resources from major corporations, which creates a high demand for the hybrid cloud market.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Hybrid Cloud market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Hybrid Cloud industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Market Segmentations of the Hybrid Cloud Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Hybrid Cloud market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Limited, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, VMWare Inc., and Rackspace Inc

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solutions

Services

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud Management and Orchestration

Disaster Recovery

Hybrid Hosting

Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Infrastructure as a Service

Platform as a Service

Software as a Service

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Research Report on the Hybrid Cloud Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Hybrid Cloud market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Hybrid Cloud market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Hybrid Cloud market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Hybrid Cloud market and its key segments?

Thank you for reading our report.

