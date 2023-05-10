Battery Recycling Market Leaders : Exploring the Top 15 Manufacturers In 2023 Research by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

A surge in demand for recycled products is a significant factor driving the market demand.

Battery Recycling Market Size – USD 17.82 billion in 2021, Battery Recycling Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Battery Recycling Industry Trends –Growth of the automotive industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 28.28 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, and various other industries. Besides, the raw materials deployed in the making of batteries are detrimental to the environment. Recycling and reusing the constituents in used batteries further aids in the preservation of natural resources; therefore, propelling the market growth for recycled battery materials.

The battery recycling market is growing as more people become aware of the environmental impact of discarded batteries. Recycling helps to recover valuable materials, reduce waste, and minimize pollution. The top manufacturers in this market are investing heavily in research and development to develop innovative technologies that can help increase the efficiency of battery recycling.

These manufacturers include 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐆𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐯 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐑𝐒𝐑 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐆𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐎𝐲𝐣, 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥𝟐𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬.

Overall, these top manufacturers in the battery recycling market are playing a crucial role in reducing waste, preserving natural resources, and promoting sustainability. They are developing innovative technologies that can help increase the efficiency of battery recycling and contribute to a more sustainable future.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞:

𝐔𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 - A leading global materials technology company that specializes in recycling metals, such as cobalt, nickel, and lithium, from used batteries.

𝐆𝐄𝐌 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝. - A company that focuses on the recovery of lithium and cobalt from used batteries and operates in China, Japan, and South Korea.

𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐯 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜. -A US-based company that specializes in the recycling of nickel-cadmium batteries and has developed a unique process for separating cadmium from other materials.

𝐆𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆 - A Swiss-based company that operates in the mining and metals industry and has invested in battery recycling as part of its sustainability strategy.

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂 - A US-based company that specializes in the recycling of lead-acid batteries and has developed a closed-loop process that recovers up to 99% of the materials in these batteries.

𝐄𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 - A global leader in lead-acid battery recycling, with operations in North America and Europe.

𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐥𝐜 - A global leader in automotive batteries and advanced recycling technologies.

𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐁𝐀𝐓 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝. - A UK-based company that specializes in lead-acid battery recycling and operates in Europe, North America, and Asia.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 :

The battery recycling market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and other electronic devices that use batteries. This growth will be driven by the need for sustainable solutions for the disposal of used batteries, as well as the increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and preserving natural resources.

𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Governments around the world are implementing regulations to promote the recycling of batteries and reduce the environmental impact of battery disposal. These regulations are expected to drive the growth of the battery recycling market by increasing the demand for recycling services.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: The development of new and more efficient technologies for battery recycling is expected to increase the efficiency and profitability of the market. This will also create new opportunities for innovation and growth.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬:The demand for electric vehicles is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, which will increase the demand for battery recycling services. This growth is driven by the need to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Consumers and businesses are becoming increasingly aware of the need for sustainable solutions for battery disposal. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the battery recycling market by increasing demand for sustainable recycling services.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

