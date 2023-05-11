Silanna Semiconductor Announces Online Application Design Option for Industry’s First Buck Converter IC
Company’s ‘Power Density Hero’ design tool expanded to cover high-efficiency, single-chip USB port power supply for multi-port fast chargers
By providing the ability to configure a complete SZPL3002A-based solution using our easy-to-use Power Density Hero tool, we have made the design process even easier.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Silanna Semiconductor, The Power Density Leader, has announced that engineers can now use the company’s Power Density Hero online configuration tool to accelerate the design of multi-port chargers based on its SZPL3002A, the world's first buck converter Power IC to feature intelligent power sharing.
— Mark Drucker, Silanna Semiconductor’s CEO
Combining a high-efficiency synchronous buck converter and an advanced USB PD/FC port controller into a single QFN package measuring just 5 mm x 5 mm, the SZPL3002A power IC significantly reduces the number of components needed to implement multi-port fast charger and adapter applications with each port rated for up to 65W output power. Power sharing and port power re-balancing functionality is available across two, three or four ports, with the controller ensuring that port power adapts to the needs of a particular device, irrespective of when connections are made.
Silanna Semiconductor’s Power Density Hero is an easy-to-use, fast and effective ‘all-in-one’ online design software tool that simplifies and speeds the specification and prototyping of high-efficiency custom AC/DC and DC/DC power applications. With the addition of the SZPL3002A to the devices covered by the tool, registered engineers can use a simple and intuitive interface to enter a variety of key system parameters and performance requirements for target applications built around this highly integrated IC. These include minimum and maximum input voltage, output types and voltage and controller IC types.
When all of the information has been entered, the tool instantly calculates the necessary electronic components and values and automatically sends a personalized, confidential document with comprehensive design specifications, circuit schematics and an optimized bill of materials (BOM) encompassing all devices, power ICs and discrete components.
Mark Drucker, Silanna Semiconductor’s CEO comments: “The SZPL3002A was developed to dramatically simplify multi-port charger applications. By providing the ability to configure a complete SZPL3002A-based solution using our easy-to-use Power Density Hero tool, we have made the design process even easier, helping OEMs to further minimize prototyping and testing times, make better use of internal resources and accelerate time-to-market for their next-generation products.”
About Silanna Semiconductor
The Power Density Leader. Delivering on the ultimate Power Management challenge of best-in-class power density and efficiency performance that delights customers with unprecedented BOM savings. Silanna Semiconductor’s AC/DC and DC/DC power converter ICs are driving key innovations in Travel Adapters, Laptop Adapters, Appliance Power, Smart Metering, Computing, Lighting, Industrial Power, and Display Power utilizing the latest digital and analog control and device technologies. In addition to our global engineering sales force, customers are supported by regional design centers and online tools. ‘Power Density Hero’ is an online design tool where customers input their power needs and instantly receive a complete design, schematic, and ‘Bill of Materials’ (BOM). The Asian Center of Excellence (ACE) has a dedicated team of power system engineers to support our customers in their application specific design needs.
Silanna Semiconductor, with its family of CO2 Smart Power™ ICs, offers technologies that will benefit the planet and the people on it by delivering best-in-class power density and efficiency.
Silanna Semiconductor, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a privately-held semiconductor company, and has global facilities supporting customers with design centers and offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
