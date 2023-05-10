Worldwide Soft Tissue Repair Market Size Worth USD 21.60 Billion By 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of chronic soft tissue trauma injuries is a major factor driving soft tissue repair market revenue growth

Soft Tissue Repair Market Size – USD 14.46 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Rapid technological advancements in tissue reengineering techniques ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2023

The global soft tissue repair market size reached USD 14.46 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of chronic soft tissue trauma injuries, rising popularity of minimally invasive therapies along with accessibility to board-certified healthcare professionals as well as rapid technological advancements in tissue reengineering techniques are some of the key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Soft tissue healing is the process, by which body replaces damaged tissue with living tissue, which consists of two steps, regeneration and repair. Soft tissue treatment includes evaluating and treating soft tissue injuries that are causing pain and abnormal function. Soft tissue repair materials are substances used to heal soft tissues such as muscles, fascia, blood vessels, or other supporting connective tissues. Significant efforts are being made to use biomaterials for a range of applications in soft tissue regeneration because it is possible to produce structures that closely mirror composition and structural features of target tissue, and which display excellent bioactivity. In addition, rising incidence of chronic soft tissue trauma injuries is one of the key causes driving growth of this sector. Osteoarthritis, soft tissue injuries to muscles, tendons, and ligaments, among other disorders, can make moving uncomfortable and limit ability to exercise. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, 34% of all workplace injuries are brought on by overexertion. 43% of injuries are sprains, strains, and tears also referred to as soft-tissue injuries or musculoskeletal injuries.

A recent trend in the market is rapid technological advancements in tissue reengineering techniques, which is gaining popularity as a means of overcoming constraints of conventional therapeutic methods such as invasiveness, post-operative problems, and volume loss. Congenital deformity, trauma, disease, or surgical excision are the three main causes of soft tissue damage. Biomaterials that serve as a support and autologous cells, including mesenchymal stem cells, can be used to create biological substitutes. This includes biocompatible biomaterials that can stimulate regeneration of soft tissue have come a long way.

Important information in the market study

The research offers thorough analysis and futuristic insights into the industry in several different regions. See how the most important regional growth drivers and restraints will affect market development and gain a grasp of uncertainty.

In order to understand how the demand across various segments will change over the following few years, evaluate market size statistics and projections. Get a thorough understanding of new market trends and developments to evaluate market prospects.

➛ Learn more about the competition by having access to in-depth data and research on important industry players.

Allergan, plc., Zimmer Biomet., CryoLife, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., Smitt+Nephew., Wright Medical Group N.V., Johnson & Johnson., Stryker., and Organogenesis Inc

Soft Tissue Repair Market – Segmentation Assessment

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Tissue Mesh/Patches

Biological Mesh

Allograft

Xenograft

Synthetic Mesh

Tissue Fixation Devices

Suture Anchors

Interference Screw

Laparoscopic Instruments

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Breast Reconstruction

Skin Repair

Orthopedic Repair

Dental Repair

Hernia Repair

Dural Repair

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

High point the Following Key Factors:

Business description: A detailed overview of the company's operations and business departments.

Company strategy: A summary of the company's business strategy provided by the analyst.

SWOT analysis: A detailed analysis of the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Company history: A summary of major events related to the company's progress.

Main products and services: A list of the company's main products, services, and brands.

Main competitors: A list of the company's main competitors.

Important locations and subsidiaries: A list of the company's main locations and subsidiaries with contact information.

Detailed financial ratios of the past five years: Latest financial ratios obtained from the annual financial statements of companies with a history of five years.

