Online Services Announces Partnership Opportunities for E-invoicing POS Solutions Worldwide
Be our partner in your country”SOFIA, BULGARIA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Services Ltd.- an IT company based in Bulgaria specialising in the development of e-invoicing POS fiscal software is actively seeking long-term local partners and distributors worldwide.
— Online Services LTD.
The company's mission is to help business owners worldwide manage their companies more efficiently. Its cloud-based software centralises and digitalizes essential operations, such as sales, deliveries, audits, document issues, invoices issues, tracking of inventory, and more.
Online Services has extensive experience working in several countries, including Bulgaria, Albania, Georgia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Saudi Arabia. They are dedicated to providing fully compliant software solutions that adhere to all legal requirements for point-of-sale management software in the countries where they operate.
The company's vision is to grow with its partners and distributors who share the same mission of helping local businesses thrive. Online Services' core principles for partnering include equality between partners, profit sharing, cooperation and transparency, and division of tasks.
Their cloud-based e-invoicing POS software is fully customizable to meet the unique needs of each country. It can be connected to various external devices and is compatible with Windows, Linux, and Android OS. When necessary, they create cloud-based fiscalization through a direct, secure connection with the national tax authority. This allows for convenient and quick transmission of tax information from the POS software to the relevant tax authorities.
As part of the partnership program, Online Services provides the technical side of things, including in-house development, hosting (with all fees paid to Google Cloud), customer support (second level), tips on building a distribution network, periodical updates, and customization to meet the mandatory requirements of the legislation of the country.
On the other hand, the partners are responsible for the marketing aspect, including advertising, strategies, sales, market analysis, product website, local distribution, translation of the software into the specific language, customer support (first level), and notification of legislative changes.
The partnership program is a win-win situation for everyone involved. Online Services can create a ready-to-use Cloud POS software for the partners' market, the partners can add it to their portfolio and offer it in their country, and companies in the partner's country receive a complaint e-invoicing solution
Online Services is excited to exhibit at GITEX Africa 2023, which will be held from May 29 to June 2 in Marrakech, Morocco and invites all interested parties to visit their stand, number 3A-10, Hall 3, to learn more about their software and partnership opportunities.
To learn more about the partnership program and the cloud-based software solutions offered by Online Services, please contact them at info@online-services.bg or visit their website at www.online-services.bg.
Raya Yankova
Online Services LTD.
+359 87 655 7000
info@online-services.bg
E-invoicing POS cloud software installed on an all-in-one hardware solution