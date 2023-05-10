Enhancing Flight Safety : The Crucial Role of Aviation Weather RADAR Systems

Aviation Weather RADAR Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Aviation Weather RADAR Market by Type (Doppler Weather Radar, Wind Profiler), by End User (Airport, Aircraft) and by Application (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, General Aviation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" The aviation weather RADAR system is the tool used by pilots for strategic and tactical planning of a safe flight trajectory. Each aircraft has a radar antenna mounted in the nose of the aircraft. This antenna catches signals, which are then processed by a computer, enabling the pilots to view the same and make necessary weather predictions. Since the aviation industry is highly competitive, the generated profits are attributed to many factors such as the ability to predict and take safe flights. In addition, growth in the number of aircraft boosts the growth of the global aviation weather RADAR market.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐢𝐫-𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 - Reduced fuel prices for aircraft have substantially reduced the cost of travel, which, in turn, has caused a heavier air-traffic. Growing air traffic urges the need to predict weather for flight travel to maintain passenger safety, which, in turn, increases the demand for weather RADAR. With the incorporation of technology and upgrading of existing aircraft, the aviation industry has been successfully delivering improved services while maintaining the safety of aircraft as well as travelers. In addition, increase in aviation spending has led to the modification of the existing fleet ensuring efficiency with incorporation to technology. Furthermore, airlines are utilizing their dispensable cash to procure newer generation aircraft and modernize the existing models. The ease and convenience of air travel drive the growth of the global aviation weather RADAR market.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗

Aviation weather RADAR production is expected to be more agile after the end of COVID-19.

The supply chain disruption is expected to affect the future growth of the companies due to lockdown.

The revenue is not being generated for the companies due to the ongoing pandemic, which is expected to result in major losses throughout the year.

Companies have to deal on a significant margin basis to revive the market.

A huge monetary loss has been accounted for in the revenue generation of the aviation weather RADAR companies due to the lockdown.

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 - The military & defense segment has been witnessing a significant demand for weather RADAR. This is in association with the military air-base aircraft that require a high degree of weather detection and predicament. The rising concern of national security threat is expediting the military budgets of many nations, accordingly increasing the application of aircraft for various purposes. In addition, the need to predict the weather during military operations and exercises is anticipated as a precautionary step for conducting a safe flight ensuring the security of the pilot or other passengers. Moreover, the growing trend of bolstering military strength urges the nations to integrate weather RADAR into their aircraft.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 - The aviation industry has been witnessing an upsurge in air traffic over the past decade, which, in turn, has led to a rise in demand for weather RADAR. Change in lifestyle, rise in disposable income, and growing trend of tourism proliferate the demand for air travel, thereby driving significant growth of the aviation weather radar market. In addition, the need to protect the aircraft from harsh weather conditions and ensuring passenger safety are the major factors driving the growth of the aviation weather RADAR market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐑 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., EWR Weather Radar, Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation), Selex ES GmbH, Garmin Ltd., Leonardo SpA, Telephonics, Vaisala

𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐑 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Airport

Aircraft

𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐑 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

General Aviation

