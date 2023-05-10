Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Growth Opportunity, Trends, Application, Growth Drivers, Forecast 2023-2030

Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Research

Advanced Phase Change Materials Market in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.29% during the forecast period.

OREGON, PORTLAND, USA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global advanced phase change materials market is set to garner $4.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.61% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant surge in industrialization across the globe, remarkable growth in the demand for efficient temperature control materials, increase in need for proper transportation and refrigeration, rise in the emphasis on energy conservation and sustainable development among people are expected to drive the growth of the global advanced phase change materials market. On the other hand, extortionate product costs are predicted to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements in phase change materials are predicted to create ample opportunities for the growth of the industry.

Based on application, the building and construction segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than one-fourth of the total market. The electronics segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.08% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the organic PCM segment held the majority share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market. The Bio-based PCM segment, on the other hand, is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.24% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.29% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global advanced phase change materials market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns led to the closure of almost all chemical industries across the globe due to the stringent restrictions imposed by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

In addition, strict regulations on international trade from the government further aggravated the impact on the market.

However, the market is anticipated to recoup soon.

The key players analyzed in the global advanced phase change materials market report include Outlast Technologies LLC., Advansa B.V., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Entropy Solutions, Sonoco Products Company, Phase Change Energy Solutions, Cryopak Inc., Microtek Laboratories, Inc., and Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt.

