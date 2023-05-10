Brand825 Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023
This recognition as one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces is a testament to the strength of each member of our team, and the collective dedication we have to make Brand825 a workplace we’re proud of.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand825 has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list in the Extra Micro category. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.
— Kedran Brush, co-founder and CEO of Brand825
Brand825 started as a passion project of Kedran Brush and Cindy Baker, two women with more than 60 years of combined marketing experience. After serving in various executive-level marketing positions, Brush and Baker launched their agency as a place that would foster their love of brand storytelling and desire to work closely with clients in a variety of industries, including healthcare, education and fintech.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
“This recognition as one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces is a testament to the strength of each member of our team, and the collective dedication we have to make Brand825 a workplace we’re proud of,” said Kedran Brush, co-founder of Brand825. “We love what we do, and that’s reflected not only in the quality of our work, but in the quality of our workplace, as well.”
“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”
About Brand825
Brand825 is a full-service marketing and creative agency that is passionate about building engaging, inspiring and successful brands. Since 2016, Brand825 has worked with clients nationwide to define what makes their companies unique and craft stories that deliver results through brand strategy, creative design, website design and development, content marketing, social media and more. Brand825 is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and has won several local and national awards for women in business. For more information, visit brand825.com, or follow @brand825 on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer- to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
