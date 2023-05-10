Micro Displays Market Size Is Booming Worldwide with Share, Top Key Players Worth USD 9.50 Billion in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in demand for miniature and portable devices and for extended reality some key factors expected to propel growth of the micro display market

Market Size – USD 711.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 38.2%, Market Trends – High demand from automotive and military & defense sectors” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Micro Displays Market research report added by Emergen Research is an extensive study of the industry and includes a study of several factors that impact the growth of the market. The report is formulated by taking into consideration the government policies, market landscape, technologies, market risks, opportunities, and challenges faced by the market. The report further analyzes historical data, current and future market trends, recent technological developments, key competitors, and regional bifurcation.

The global micro displays market size is expected to reach USD 9.50 Billion at a steady CAGR of 38.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest report is updated with the impact analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The rapidly changing dynamics of the market and current and future growth potential of the market are covered in the report. The report offers crucial information about the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market.

One of the primary drivers of the micro displays market is the increasing demand for portable and high-quality displays. With the rise of mobile devices and virtual reality technology, consumers are looking for displays that offer high resolution and are easy to use on the go. This has led to a significant increase in demand for micro displays, which are small enough to be integrated into a variety of devices, but still offer high-quality resolution and color accuracy.

Download a sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/629



Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with the product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share.

The major companies studied in the report include:

Seiko Epson, Sony Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Himax Technologies, Holoeye Photonics, Winstar Display, Wisechip Semiconductor, LG Display Co. Ltd., Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and Microtips Technology, LLC

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2021, eMagin Corporation, which is a manufacturer of active matrix OLED micro displays used in commercial and military AR/VR devices, announced an agreement with Bild Innovative Technology to provide its line of OLED microdisplay compact driver boards to customers of eMagin. Under this arrangement, customers have the option of purchasing eMagin OLED micro displays coupled with compact drive boards, thus streamlining its prototyping efforts.

Head-up display is installed in the dashboard of vehicles to display important information and data without diverting the driver’s attention or view away from the road. Head-up display was initially designed to be used in military aviation, but has since shifted to personal cars and other automotive and non-automotive applications. The use of microdisplay technology allows for manufacture of more compact high-resolution head-up displays.

Organic light-emitting diode is replacing LCD. OLED displays have smaller screen, generally less than 2 inches in diagonal. OLED micro displays have near-to-eye and projection features and find application in augmented and virtual reality, mobile, cameras, personal electronics, and full-color projections, among others. Increased awareness regarding the advantages of these products is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Automotive industry has emerged a key application industry and adoption of advanced display technologies has been relatively high in the recent past. OLED micro display technology provides new design options for light sources and is garnering interest in the automotive sector. Both micro LED and OLED display technologies provide transparent, true-black, and flexible functions, which are necessary for an immersive user experience.

Read full Report Description with Table of Content and Figure @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/micro-displays-market

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Along with these details, the report also covers the segmentation of the market based on types, applications, end-user industry, and others. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections up to , is offered in the report. The report includes profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into:

Product Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Near-to-Eye (NTE) Devices

Head-mounted display (HMD)

AR HMD

VR HMD

Electronic Viewfinder (EVF)/Camera

Head-up display (HUD)

Projectors

Pico Projector

Data Projector

Others

Rifle Scopes

Medical Equipment Monocular

Binocular Systems

Thermal Imaging Glasses

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Liquid crystal display (LCD)

Liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS)

Organic light-emitting diode (OLED)

Digital light processing (DLP)

Regional Segmentation:

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What is New Additions in 2023?

Market Presence Across Multiple Geographies

Greater emphasis on data privacy and security

Online Interactive Peer-to-Peer Collaborative Bespoke Updates Edition

Detailed industry outlook

Additional information on company players

Customized report and analyst support on request

Recent market developments and it’s futuristic growth opportunities

Customized regional/country reports as per request

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/629

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Explore Related Reports From Emergen Research:



Ambient Lighting Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ambient-lighting-market-size-to-reach-usd-110-26-billion-in-2028-increasing-demand-for-energy-efficient-lighting-systems-growing-focus-on-lowering-carbon-footprint-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-889138521.html



Construction equipment rental market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000032.000082259.html



UHT Milk Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uht-milk-market-size-to-reach-usd-113-94-billion-in-2028-increasing-demand-for-convenience-dairy-products-and-advancements-in-milk-pasteurization-technology-are-key-factors-driving-global-uht-milk-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-834476787.html



Sleep Apnea Devices Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sleep-apnea-devices-market-size-to-reach-usd-12-88-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301746301.html



Green Hydrogen Market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000040.000082259.html



Sensor Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sensor-market-size-worth-usd-523-26-billion-in-2032--emergen-research-301768040.html



Spider Silk Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spider-silk-market-size-to-reach-usd-6-05-billion-in-2030-increasing-number-of-businesses-adopting-spider-silk-for-manufacturing-various-products-says-emergen-research-834768992.html



Immunoassay Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/immunoassay-market-size-to-reach-usd-55-85-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301725738.html



Head-up Display Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/04/05/2204431/0/en/Head-up-Display-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-9-72-Billion-in-2028-Increase-in-Number-of-Vehicles-on-Road-and-Rising-Focus-on-Driver-and-Vehicle-Occupant-Safety-are-Key-Factors-Driving-.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Trending Report: metastatic urothelial carcinoma market| Advanced wound care market

Trending Title: Gaming mouse market | wi-fi 6 devices market