Consumer Mobile Payments Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Google, PayPal, MasterCard
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services ”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Consumer Mobile Payments market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Consumer Mobile Payments market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Consumer Mobile Payments market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Google LLC (United States), Samsung Group (South Korea), Amazon.com Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), PayPal Inc. (United States), MasterCard PLC (United States), Visa Inc. (United States), American Express Co. (United States), Mahindra ComViva (India), Orange SA (France)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Consumer Mobile Payments market to witness a CAGR of 27.10% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Retail, Hospitality & Tourism, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Airline, Others) by Type (Remote [Peer-to-peer, M-commerce], Proximity [Near Field Communication, Barcode]) by Transaction Mode (Mobile Web Payments, Near-Field Communication, SMS Direct Carrier Billing, Others, Regional) by End User (Personal, Business) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 6.219Trillion
Definition:
This fast-growing mobile phone penetration also brings with it increasingly sophisticated mobile devices, which outpace ordinary computers. Mobile payments can be a more convenient and portable means of payment than traditional payment methods because they eliminate the burden of carrying multiple plastic cards, coins and currency in a physical wallet Mobile commerce in Europe is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, with an average compound annual growth rate of 42%. In 2014, Europe experienced an all-time peak in mobile revenues and mobile transactions. According to a RetailMeNot forecast based on data from some EU countries, Europeans will be spending about Euro 45 billion via mobile devices in 2015; this currently corresponds to around 14% of all online purchases made in the EU and represents an increase of 88.7% compared to 2014. According to one study, this type of payment is up to 15 to 30 seconds faster than swiping a traditional card, signing the receipt, or entering a PIN code. That can be important to consumers, especially to those who value saving time highly, as well as being able to pay bills at any given location
Market Trends:
• Upsurging Demand due to Increasing Inclination towards E-commerce
• Increasing Number of Loyalty Benefits in Mobile Environment
Market Drivers:
• The rapid growth in online retailing
• The rise in demand for easy and hassle-free purchase of goods and services results in increased preference of consumers toward digital and cashless payments
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing Internet Penetration and Growing M-commerce Market
• Growing demand from developing countries
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Consumer Mobile Payments Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Consumer Mobile Payments
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Google LLC (United States), Samsung Group (South Korea), Amazon.com Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), PayPal Inc. (United States), MasterCard PLC (United States), Visa Inc. (United States), American Express Co. (United States), Mahindra ComViva (India), Orange SA (France)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
