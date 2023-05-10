The Evolving Landscape of the Global Airport Ground Handling Market : Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

Airport Ground Handling Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Airport Ground Handling Market," The airport ground handling market was valued at $31.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $76.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.

North America includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The expansion of the airline industry, and the rise in air traffic is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), North American airlines reported a 130.2% annual traffic rise in 2022 compared to 2021. As more people travel by air, the demand for efficient and reliable ground-handling services increases. Therefore, the surge in air traffic drives the demand for airport ground handling services. Moreover, an increase in demand for air cargo services owing to the rise in e-commerce and international trade activities contributes to the growth of air traffic.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5585

The rise in demand for air travel, the expansion of airline fleets, and the surge in demand for air cargo services are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the U.S. invests in upgrading its airports and modernizing the infrastructure of airports. For instance, in February 2023, the U.S. awarded $1 billion in federal funds for various upgrades to infrastructure including terminals, security screening and baggage systems, access roads, and air traffic control towers. Such developments lead to increased demand for more advanced and efficient ground-handling services which further drive the growth of the market.

The market for airport ground handling in Canada has grown steadily owing to factors such as increased air traffic, a rise in demand for freight transportation, and the need for efficient and cost-effective ground handling services. Moreover, there is a rise in demand for ground handling facilities to provide cargo handling services to airports in Canada. For instance, in March 2022, Air Canada announced the completion of Air Canada Cargo's new cold chain handling facility at the Cargo Facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airport-ground-handling-market/purchase-options

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The outbreak of COVID-19 led to the disruption of the entire global automotive supply chain, impacting airport ground handling sales. However, post-pandemic, as travel restrictions have eased in some regions, the demand for air travel has started to increase. This has resulted in more flights and passengers served by airports, leading to an increase in the demand for airport ground handling service. Moreover, governments in some regions have provided support to the aviation industry to help it recover from the impacts of the pandemic. This support has helped airport ground handling service providers to remain in business and continue to provide services to their customers.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By service, the cargo handling segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By airport, the international segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By provider, the independent segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5585

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Fraport AG

Qatar Airways

SATS Ltd

Aviapartner

Swissport International AG

The Emirates Group

Flughafen München GmbH

Menzies Aviation Limited

Celebi Aviation

AOT Ground Aviation Services Co., Ltd.