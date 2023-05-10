Freight Transport Market Size, Share Analysis, Trends And Growth Report For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Freight Transport Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Freight Transport Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the freight transport market size is predicted to reach $49.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4%.
The growth in the freight transport market is due to growing e-commerce industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest freight forwarding market share. Major freight transport companies include CEVA Logistics, CJ Logistics Corporation, Nippon Express Holdings, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Kuehne + Nagel International AG.
Freight Transport Industry Segments
•By Offering: Solution, Services
•By Mode Of Transport: Railways, Roadways, Seaways, Airways
•By Vertical: Retail And E-commerce, Automotive, Aerospace, Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Other Verticals
•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9069&type=smp
Freight transportation is the process of moving assorted items from one location to another utilizing a number of different means of transportation. The movement of freight from a place of origin to a destination can be accomplished via a variety of methods.
Read More On The Freight Transport Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/freight-transport-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Freight Transport Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Freight Forwarding Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Freight Forwarding Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Inland Water Freight Transport Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/inland-water-freight-transport-global-market-report
Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/longdistance-general-freight-trucking-global-market-report
General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-freight-trucking-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC