Global Lactase Market Regional Demand Worth USD 357.1 Million in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 220.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for lactose-free dairy products

Increasing number of lactose-intolerant cases around the world coupled with growing concerns regarding digestive issues are some key factors driving market growth” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Lactase Market published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments.

One of the major drivers of the lactase market is the increasing demand for dairy alternatives. As more and more consumers are turning to plant-based alternatives to dairy products due to various reasons such as health concerns, ethical considerations, and environmental sustainability, the demand for lactase enzymes in the production of these alternatives is also growing. Lactase is used to convert plant-based milks such as almond milk and soy milk into products that taste and function like dairy milk.

The global lactase market size is expected to reach USD 357.1 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of lactose-intolerant cases around the world, growing concerns regarding digestive issues due to the consumption of dairy products, and shifting consumer preference towards lactose-free dairy products. Increasing demand for lactase, which reduces lactose content in dairy products, is driving market revenue growth currently. Health-conscious consumers are demanding more affordable and nutritious dairy solutions to support healthier lifestyles without compromising on taste and texture, which is resulting in increasing utilization of lactase enzymes in dairy products. Increasing consumption of high-quality, clean-tasting, sugar-reduced and lactose-free dairy products is another key factor driving demand for lactase enzymes in food & beverage industries. Increasing demand for lactase supplements among consumers diagnosed with lactose intolerance is contributing to growing demand for lactase enzymes.

Download Sample PDF Copy of this Report to understand structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/627

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Lactase products is expected to drive the demand for Lactase, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lactase-market

Leading Companies of the Lactase Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

CHR. HANSEN HOLDINGS A/S, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes, Merck KGaA, DuPont, Amano Enzyme, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Mitushi Biopharma and Rajvi Enterprise

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, Royal DSM entered into the growing market of human milk oligosaccharides (HMO), taking over as the producer of recombinant 2’-fucosyl lactose, Danish Glycom A/S. The acquisition is expected to support growth of Glycom by adding its human milk oligosaccharides products to the broad global customer base of DSM and integrate it in its full solutions offering for infant nutrition customers.

Liquid segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Higher activity and better functionality of liquid lactase makes it more preferred, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the liquid lactase segment.

Yeast segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements in lactase extraction process through yeast is expected to boost growth of the global lactase market during the forecast period.

Food & beverage segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the lactase market in 2020. Increasing consumption of high-quality, clean-tasting, sugar-reduced, and lactose-free dairy products is driving demand for lactase enzymes in the food and beverage industries.

Based on Type, the Lactase Market is segmented into:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liquid

Dry

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Yeast

Fungi

Bacteria

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Lactase market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Lactase market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Lactase Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Lactase market.

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Lactase Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Lactase Market

Get a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/627

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

Latest Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Flow Imaging Microscopy Market

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/03/30/2201888/0/en/Flow-Imaging-Microscopy-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-56-Million-in-2028-Rising-Investment-in-Pharmaceutical-and-Biotechnological-Research-is-a-Major-Factor-Boosting-Revenue-Growth-says.html



Aviation Fuel Systems Market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000079.000082259.html



Liquid biopsy market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000083.000082259.html



perlite market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000165.000082259.html



Business intelligence and analytics market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000046.000082259.html



data visualization market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000110.000082259.html



Biodefense Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biodefense-market-size-to-reach-usd-20-13-billion-in-2028-rapid-advancements-in-the-field-of-biotechnology-and-availability-of-advanced-biothreat-detection-devices-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-according-to-emergen-research-809352226.html



Military Communication Systems Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/04/29/2220097/0/en/Military-Communication-Systems-Market-to-Reach-USD-44-89-Billion-By-2027-Extensive-Rise-in-Investment-in-the-Defense-Foreign-Intelligence-are-the-Major-Factors-Influencing-Industry.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Trending Report: Wound Care Market | cryotherapy market

Trending Title: Pharmacovigilance Market | SLAM Technology Market