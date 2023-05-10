Veterans for Trump roll the Trump bus to Mississippi in support of Senator Chris McDaniel for Lieutenant Governor
Senator Chris McDaniel arrived to a cheering crowd at his Diamondhead MS event on the VFAF Trump 2024 Bus announced Jared Craig VFAF Ambassador.
McDaniel has demonstrated with his voting record that he will always fight for conservative values”DIAMONDHEAD, MISSISSIPPI , USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans for Trump endorsed candidate Senator Chris McDaniel arrived to a cheering crowd at his Diamondhead MS event yesterday on the Danny Hamilton VFAF Trump 2024 Bus , announced Jared Craig VFAF Ambassador.
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President
Senator Chris McDaniel thrilled the Diamondhead MS crowd exiting the Trump bus to deliver a high energy well received speech on why he was the best candidate for the states Lieutenant Governor. The event was covered by local news and the Epoch Times.
Chris McDaniel is a conservative leader, commentator, former federal law clerk, attorney, and state senator. He believes hope for the future is based on reclaiming the promise of freedom and liberty and that any compromise of our constitutionally guaranteed rights is a destruction of the promise of the American Dream and the foundations of our country. Chris McDaniel Campaign Website: https://www.chrismcdanielforlg.com/
His opponent in the race is incumbent Delbert Hosemann. In 2017 Mississippi Today Reported that the Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann will not comply with a request from President Donald Trump’s administration asking for detailed voter file information, including names, addresses, Social Security numbers and birthdates. Hosemann is quoted in response to the Trump admins request stating: ‘Go jump in the Gulf’
Veterans for Trump AKA Veterans for America First had previously endorsed Senator Chris McDaniel to be the next Lieutenant Governor for Mississippi. Danny Hamilton, an Ambassador for the Veterans organization , rolled his Trump 2024 Bus from Georgia to Mississippi yesterday to bring McDaniel to the Diamondhead, MS event hosted by former MS congressional candidate Carl Boyanton. Dick Boyanton , a Vietnam Veteran and brother of Carl , was on hand to assist and is scheduled to be the president of the forthcoming MS state chapter for the Veterans organization. Jared Craig a VFAF national ambassador coordinated the VFAF organizational involvement at the event.
"McDaniel has demonstrated with his voting record that he will always fight for conservative values ..... this is why our organization voted unanimously to endorse Chris McDaniel as the next Lt. Governor of Mississippi”. Said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump President
In March the Veterans group rolled the Trump bus into a Georgia Ron Desantis event.
