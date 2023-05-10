Swift and Lethal : Unveiling the Power of Missile-Armed Fast Attack Craft (FAC)

Missile Armed Fast Attack Craft (FAC) Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fast attack craft (FAC) is an agile, small, fast, & attack capable warship, which is equipped with anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and guns. The fast attack crafts are used in various operations such as maritime patrol, anti-surface warfare, anti-air warfare, search & rescue operations, and in anti-piracy missions. FAC are generally preferred in coastal regions rather than in middle of ocean, as fast attack craft lacks in defensive capabilities. Fast attack crafts are mostly used for attacking roles. When loaded with guided missiles, the fast attack crafts can become big threat to even large capital ships. FAC becomes very effective when used parallel with new advanced warfare systems such as virtual fence, underwater acoustic weapons, multi-static antisubmarine warfare capability enhancement (MACE), and integrated security systems. Fast attack craft (FAC) can reach up to speed to 50 knots.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 (𝐅𝐀𝐂) 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 - BAE Systems, Goa Shipyard Ltd., Damen Shipyards Group, FINCANTIERI S.p.A., Navantia, Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. LTD, GRSE., CMN, CSOC, Lürssen

Due to consistent technological advancements in missile armed fast attack crafts, such vessels have emerged as more agile, reduced in cost, and increased in speed. Moreover, countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, and others are focusing on ensuring security of major trade sea routes. Thus, deploying several warships equipped with advanced armaments in the oceans. Such deployments of warships in a large number are very costly. Therefore, due to budgetary limitations, countries are focusing on low-cost platforms which can serve the purpose. Hence, due to the continuous advancements in missile armed fast attack craft, such vessels are serving the requirements of armed forces, which has created significant demand of such vessels; thereby, driving the global missile armed fast attack craft market.

