Neurothrombectomy devices Market Size to Witness Striking Expansion, Forecasted to Attain USD 1.2 Billion by 2031

neurothrombectomy devices market by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The neurothrombectomy devices market size was valued at $481.10 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing incidence of ischemic strokes: Ischemic strokes are the most common type of stroke and are caused by the blockage of blood vessels in the brain. The incidence of ischemic strokes is increasing worldwide due to the aging population and rising prevalence of risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. This is driving the demand for neurothrombectomy devices that can quickly and effectively remove blood clots from the brain.

Technological advancements in neurothrombectomy devices: Neurothrombectomy devices have undergone significant technological advancements in recent years, resulting in improved safety and efficacy. For example, the development of stent retrievers has revolutionized the treatment of ischemic strokes by allowing for rapid and complete clot removal. The use of newer technologies such as flow diverters, balloon catheters, and aspiration devices is also gaining momentum in the market.

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures: There is a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of neurological disorders. This is driving the adoption of neurothrombectomy devices that can be used via a small incision or a catheter-based approach, thereby reducing the risk of complications and improving patient outcomes.

Favorable reimbursement policies: Governments and private payers are increasingly recognizing the importance of timely and effective stroke treatment and are providing favorable reimbursement policies for neurothrombectomy procedures. This is expected to boost the adoption of neurothrombectomy devices among healthcare providers and patients.

Presence of key players in the market: The neurothrombectomy devices market is highly consolidated, with a few key players dominating the market. These players have significant expertise and resources to develop and market innovative devices, which is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17318

Market Segmentation:

Device type: Neurothrombectomy devices can be classified into several types based on the mechanism of clot removal, such as stent retrievers, aspiration devices, balloon catheters, and others.

Application: Neurothrombectomy devices can be used for various applications, including ischemic stroke, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and others.

End user: The market can also be segmented based on end user, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Region: The neurothrombectomy devices market can be segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Sales channel: The market can also be segmented based on the sales channel, including direct sales and distributor sales.

Mode of use: Neurothrombectomy devices can be used in either a stand-alone mode or in conjunction with other neurovascular devices, such as coils and stents.

Material type: Neurothrombectomy devices can be classified based on the material used in their construction, such as stainless steel, nitinol, platinum, and others.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America accounted for major neurothrombectomy devices market share in 2021, owing to increase in cases of neurothrombectomy of different organs, robust healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and rise healthcare expenditure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in geriatric population, unmet medical demands, initiatives by government & non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to promote awareness regarding neurothrombectomy devices, and increase in public–private investments in the healthcare sector.

Request for Customization – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17318

Competitive Landscape:

Here are the top 10 key players in the neurothrombectomy devices market:

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Penumbra, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

MicroVention, Inc. (A subsidiary of Terumo Corporation)

Cerenovus (A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Phenox GmbH

Acandis GmbH

Rapid Medical (A subsidiary of Balt Extrusion)

Recent developments:

FDA approval of new devices: In February 2021, the US FDA approved Stryker's Trevo XP ProVue retriever and Medtronic's expanded indication for the Solitaire stent retriever. These new devices are designed to improve the efficacy of clot removal in stroke patients, and their approval is expected to drive market growth.

Acquisitions and partnerships: In 2020, Medtronic acquired Medicrea, a French manufacturer of 3D-printed spinal implants, and partnered with the surgical navigation software company Surgical Theater. These acquisitions and partnerships are expected to enhance Medtronic's position in the neurothrombectomy devices market.

Technological advancements: The neurothrombectomy devices market is experiencing significant technological advancements, such as the development of novel stent retrievers and aspiration devices. For example, in 2020, Cerenovus launched a new stent retriever, Embotrap III, which features a unique dual-layer design that improves clot engagement and retrieval.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17318

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Angiography Devices Market

ENT Disorder Treatment Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.