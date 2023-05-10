Shaping the Future of Healthcare: An Overview of the Global Laser Therapy Devices Market and its Growth Drivers

Laser Therapy Devices Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Laser Therapy Devices Market was estimated at $2.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $5.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Market growth: The laser therapy devices market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for non-invasive and painless treatment options, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing adoption of laser therapy devices by healthcare professionals.

Applications: Laser therapy devices are used to treat a wide range of medical conditions, including musculoskeletal disorders, dermatological conditions, ophthalmic diseases, and cancer. The market is expected to see continued growth in these areas.

Types of devices: There are several types of laser therapy devices available on the market, including low-level laser therapy (LLLT) devices, cold laser therapy devices, and high-intensity laser therapy (HILT) devices. LLLT devices are the most commonly used type of laser therapy device, but HILT devices are gaining popularity due to their ability to provide deeper tissue penetration.

End-users: The laser therapy devices market serves a variety of end-users, including hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare settings. The home healthcare segment is expected to see significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing availability of portable and easy-to-use laser therapy devices.

Regional trends: North America is currently the largest market for laser therapy devices, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the highest growth rate in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing adoption of laser therapy devices in the region.

Market Segmentation:

Product type: Laser therapy devices can be segmented based on the type of laser used, such as low-level laser therapy (LLLT) devices, high-intensity laser therapy (HILT) devices, and others.

Application: Laser therapy devices are used to treat various medical conditions, and the market can be segmented based on the application, including musculoskeletal disorders, dermatological conditions, ophthalmic diseases, cancer, and others.

End-user: The market can be segmented based on end-users, including hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, and others.

Region: The laser therapy devices market can be segmented based on geography, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

The global laser therapy devices market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Recent developments:

Growing adoption of portable and wearable laser therapy devices: There has been a growing trend towards the development and adoption of portable and wearable laser therapy devices, especially for home healthcare settings. These devices offer patients greater flexibility and convenience in managing their conditions and provide healthcare providers with an opportunity to expand their services.

Expansion of applications: The use of laser therapy devices is expanding beyond traditional applications such as pain management and wound healing, with increasing interest in their potential to treat conditions such as acne, psoriasis, and even hair loss.

Development of new laser technologies: The laser therapy devices market is constantly evolving, with the development of new laser technologies that offer greater precision, deeper tissue penetration, and improved safety. For example, the development of photobiomodulation (PBM) technology is leading to the creation of more advanced LLLT devices.

Competitive Landscape:

Here are the top 10 key players in the laser therapy devices market:

BTL Industries Inc.

BioCare Systems Inc.

BIOLASE Inc.

DJO Global Inc.

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

LightForce Therapy Lasers by LiteCure LLC

Lumenis Ltd.

NovoTHOR

TheraLight Inc.

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

