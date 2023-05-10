Advancements in Tablet Coatings: Innovating Drug Delivery for the Pharmaceutical Industry CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031

Tablet Coatings Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global tablet coatings industry generated $2.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $4.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing demand for pharmaceuticals: The tablet coatings market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals globally. Coatings are used to protect the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in tablets from environmental factors, such as moisture and light, which can degrade their effectiveness.

Technological advancements: The development of advanced coating technologies has increased the efficiency of the coating process, resulting in a reduction in the time and cost of tablet manufacturing. The use of nanotechnology has enabled the development of thin and uniform coatings, which offer better protection to APIs.

Increasing demand for nutraceuticals: The demand for nutraceuticals, such as vitamins and minerals, is growing due to the increasing awareness of the health benefits of these products. Coatings are used to mask the unpleasant taste and odor of nutraceuticals, making them more palatable for consumers.

Regulatory compliance: The tablet coatings market is highly regulated due to the critical nature of the products involved. Manufacturers must comply with stringent quality standards and regulatory requirements to ensure the safety and efficacy of the coatings.

Asia Pacific region: The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the tablet coatings market due to the growing pharmaceutical industry in countries such as China and India. The increasing demand for generics and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs in the region is also driving the growth of the market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for pharmaceuticals: The growing global demand for pharmaceuticals is one of the primary drivers of the tablet coatings market. As more people seek medical treatments and prescription drugs, there is a corresponding increase in demand for tablets with protective coatings that can prevent the degradation of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Technological advancements: Advancements in coating technologies have improved the efficiency of the tablet manufacturing process. This has enabled manufacturers to produce high-quality tablets with consistent coatings, which can help improve the overall safety and efficacy of the final product.

Growing demand for nutraceuticals: Nutraceuticals are becoming increasingly popular due to the growing interest in natural and organic health supplements. Many of these products require coatings to mask their taste and odor, making them more appealing to consumers.

Regulatory compliance: The tablet coatings market is highly regulated to ensure the safety and efficacy of the final product. As a result, manufacturers must adhere to strict quality standards and regulatory requirements to maintain compliance and avoid penalties.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: The tablet coatings market can be segmented based on the type of coating used, such as film coatings, sugar coatings, enteric coatings, and other specialty coatings.

By Material: The market can also be segmented by the type of material used in the coatings, such as polymers, cellulose derivatives, and other materials.

By End-User: The market can be segmented by end-user, including the pharmaceutical industry, nutraceutical industry, and others.

By Application: The market can be segmented based on the application of the coatings, such as extended-release coatings, taste masking coatings, and others.

By Region: The market can be segmented by region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

By Sales Channel: The market can be segmented by the sales channel, including direct sales and distributor sales.

By Coating Thickness: The market can be segmented based on the thickness of the coatings, such as thin and thick coatings.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global tablet coatings market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high purchasing power, and a rise in the adoption rate of coated tablet. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a surge in geriatric populations who require more sustained-release tablets for diseases and a rise in awareness regarding the use of tablet coatings for delayed release.

Competitive Landscape:

Here are 10 key players in the tablet coatings market:

Colorcon Inc.

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Kerry Group plc

Sensient Technologies Corporation

DowDuPont Inc.

Merck KGaA

Roquette Frères

Eastman Chemical Company

Recent developments:

Rising Demand for Enteric Coatings: Enteric coatings have gained significant popularity due to their ability to protect the active ingredients from the acidic environment of the stomach, ensuring targeted delivery to the small intestine. As a result, there has been a rise in the demand for enteric coatings in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

Increasing Use of Nanotechnology: Nanotechnology is being used in tablet coatings to develop ultra-thin, uniform coatings that provide superior protection to APIs. This has resulted in the development of innovative products that are more efficient and effective than traditional coating techniques.

Development of Eco-Friendly Coatings: With growing concerns over the environmental impact of traditional coatings, companies are developing eco-friendly coatings that use biodegradable materials. This trend is expected to gain momentum in the coming years, as more consumers become environmentally conscious.

