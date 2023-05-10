Parking Meter Market Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2032

The parking meter is a device used for collecting revenue in exchange for parking a vehicle at a particular place for a limited time.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As urbanization continues to rise, finding a parking spot in bustling cities has become an everyday challenge. However, the emergence of smart parking meters has revolutionized the way we park our vehicles. The incredible advancements in parking meter technology and how they are transforming cities, making parking more convenient, efficient, and environmentally friendly.

Smart parking meters are not merely devices for collecting fees but transformative tools that reshape the way we park our vehicles. With streamlined payments, real-time availability information, efficient space management, reduced environmental impact, enhanced user experience, and data-driven decision making, smart parking meters hold immense potential to create more livable and sustainable cities. As technology continues to advance, we can look forward to even more innovative solutions that will revolutionize the future of parking.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The pandemic has affected the investments into a modern Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart City infrastructure, which lay the foundation for a data-driven decision-making process rather than relying on vague guesstimates.

The COVID-19 pandemic and associated semi-confinement had a significant and measurable impact on people’s parking behavior and mobility patterns in general.

The real-time monitoring of parking bays through vehicle detection sensors combined with revenue statistics from parking meters allows policymakers and enforcement teams to precisely analyze on-street parking behavior, which is now to be completely changed after the pandemic.

The parking enforcement has been officially paused from the lockdown across the globe, companies now to think of more innovative ideas for the huge gatherings of vehicles as encountering the social distancing causes into play.

Parking Meter Market Report Highlights:

By Technology

Parking Meter (Single Space)

Parking Kiosks (Multi Space)

By Parking Mode

Pay & Display

Plate

Space

Others

By Application

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums

Others

Key Market Players - Cale Access AB, CivicSmart, Inc., IPS Group, Inc., LocoMobi Inc, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, METRIC Group Ltd, Parkeon S.A.S., Parking BOXX, POM Inc., Ventek International, Worldwide Parking, Inc.

