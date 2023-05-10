Heat Exchanger Market Growing Technology Opportunities and Future Business Trends to 2030

Heat Exchanger Market Expected to Reach $28.3 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heat exchangers are devices designed to transfer heat between two or more fluids that is liquids, vapours, or gases of different temperatures. Depending on the type of heat exchanger employed, the heat transferring process can be gas-to-gas, liquid-to-gas, or liquid-to-liquid and occur through a solid separator, which prevents mixing of fluids or direct fluid contact. Other design characteristics, including construction materials and components, heat transfer mechanisms, and flow configurations, also help to classify and categorize the types of heat exchangers available. In addition a diverse selection of these heat-exchanging devices is designed and manufactured for use in both, heating and cooling processes application across a wide range of industries. The global heat exchanger market size was valued at $16.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $28.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2049

Heat exchangers help control fluid temperatures in food, beverages, and pharmaceutical processing for pasteurization, sterilization, clean-in-place, and other hygienic operations. In addition, ingredients in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals are mixed at specific temperatures to ensure safe use and product quality are done by heat exchangers. However, rise in pharmaceutical, cosmetic, chemical, and petrochemical industries across the globe is expected to act as a major driving factor for the growth of the heat exchanger market.

The heat exchanger industry is segmented on the basis of type, end-user industry, material of construction, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into shell and tube, plate and frame, air-cooled, microchannel heat exchanger, and others. On the basis of end-user industry, it is divided into chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, HVACR, food & beverages, power generation, and others. On the basis of material of construction, it is classified into carbon steel, stainless steel, nickel, and others. The others segment further includes, nickel alloys, titanium, copper, and molybdenum. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global heat exchanger market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Accessen Group, Ala Laval, API Heat Transfer, Chart Industries., Danfoss A/S, Hisaka Works. Ltd., Exchanger Industries Limited, Koch Industries, Inc., Thermofin Gmbh, and Xylem.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2049

The global heat exchanger market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2020–2030. The report includes the study of the market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the heat exchanger market growth.

Impact Of Covid-19 On the Global Heat Exchanger Market

- The manufacturing of heat exchangers stopped for a specific period due to high peak of COVID-19, which highly impacted sales of the heat exchanger.

- According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a surge in the price of crude oil began during the lockdown, due to extensive supply and less demand, which increased the production of electricity. However, there is no impact of COVID-19 on the heat exchanger market, due to the extensive production of oil.

- Sales of heat exchanger is directly proportional to the demand for oil & gas. The oil & gas industry is negatively impacted amid the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and recorded a huge decline in crude prices in 2020 due to the resumed overflow production, However, the continued upstream activities has not impacted the demand for heat exchanger.

- COVID-19 impacted almost all industries by hindering various industrial operations and disrupting the supply chain. Maximum companies halted their operation due to less workforce. However, there is a sluggish decline in the global heat exchanger market due to impact of COVID-19.

- Furthermore, import and export activities were significantly impacted, which, in turn, adversely affected the industries using heat exchanger and thereby, affecting the global heat exchanger market.

- According to the UNIDO, 30.0%–70.0% of pre-COVID-19 workforce of various industries, such as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, HVACR, food & beverages, power generation, and other third-party vendors migrated to their hometowns, due to uncertainties and loss of income during the lockdown. This unavailability or less availability of workforce is expected to directly affect the production and manufacturing activities, thereby resulting in decline in demand for raw materials used in heat exchanger. This is expected to decline the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Procure Complete Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ddfa4b38fc2e3bd8aeddb35a204eb795?utm_source=AMR&utm_medium=research&utm_campaign=P21776

Key Findings of Study

- On the basis of type, the shell and tube segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- On the basis of end-user industry, the chemical segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- On the basis of material of construction, the stainless-steel segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

- On the basis of region, the LAMEA region registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.