Household Robots Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Household Robots Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s household robots market forecast, the household robots market size is predicted to reach a value of $16.55 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global household robots industry is due to the demand for robots. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest household robots market share. Major household robots companies include Dyson Limited, Ecovacs Robotics, Neato Robotics Inc., Alfred Kärcher SE & Co., LG Electronics Inc., LEGO, Samsung, Husqvarna AB, Deere & Company.

Household Robots Market Segments

● By Type: Domestic, Entertainment and Leisure

● By Offering: Products, Services

● By Application: Vacuuming, Lawn Mowing, Pool Cleaning, Companionship, Elderly Assistance and Handicap Assistance, Robot Toys and Hobby Systems, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Household robots are electronic robotic units designed to perform a variety of domestic tasks. It is used to carry out domestic tasks, housekeeping-related tasks, and other household chores on their own.

