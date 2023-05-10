mediaCastpro specializes in selling news and event video footage
mediaCastpro allows registered users to sell and buy news and event videos of any length and at any price.GENOVA, ITALY, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- mediaCastpro, the first B2B marketplace for buying and selling video footage, is upgrading to increasingly meet the needs of those who want to sell and buy news and event videos.
Nowadays, many TV stations and news websites are daily required to film news events in order to make video reports. To film these events, interested parties generally hire people on commission. This practice, however, because of the videographer's fee and his or her necessary travel to the event site, is expensive, impractical, and environmentally unfriendly.
mediaCastpro seeks to make the sourcing of news and event videos more economical, practical and environmentally friendly by creating a marketplace that is easy to use. To do this, several industry professionals were asked what features mediaCastpro should have in order to be considered useful, and just based on the responses received, the following features were implemented:
- The platform can only be accessed by professionals and not consumers, so as to ensure greater confidentiality of videos for sale.
- Sellers can freely choose the selling prices of their videos, so they can give them the right value.
- Uploaded videos are not subject to approval but are immediately put up for sale, so that even videos of events that have just taken place can be sold.
- Sellers can decide to sell some videos exclusively to a single buyer at a premium price - this option is especially useful in the case of particularly unique and valuable videos.
The marketplace was created to sell and buy full video footage consisting of many clips - it is the only one in the world - but it also makes itself available for microstock and footage in general.
For anyone interested in selling or buying news or event videos, registration on the website is free and takes very few minutes.
For more information, you can visit www.mediacastpro.net or contact the company at info@mediacastpro.net
