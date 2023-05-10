Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s hemoglobin A1c testing devices market forecast, the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.56 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices industry is due to the increased cases of diabetes patients. North America region is expected to hold the largest hemoglobin A1c testing devices market share. Major hemoglobin A1c testing devices companies include Arkray Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Polymer Technology Systems Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Menarini Group, F Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Segments

● By Type: Bench Top Device, Handheld Device

● By Technology: Ion-Exchange HPLC, Immunoassay, Boronate Affinity Chromatography, Direct Enzymatic Assay, Other Technologies

● By End Use: Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Laboratory Testing

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The hemoglobin A1c testing device is the analytical device used in the quantification of HbA1C, in which glucose attaches to hemoglobin to form glycated hemoglobin in an individual blood sample. It is used to monitor blood sugar levels regularly for efficient and effective diabetic management.

