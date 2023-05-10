Electric Heat Tracing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Electric Heat Tracing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Electric Heat Tracing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Electric Heat Tracing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the electric heat tracing market. As per TBRC’s electric heat tracing market forecast, the electric heat tracing market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.18 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7% through the forecast period.

Growing automation and industrialization across the globe are expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest electric heat tracing market share. Major electric heat tracing market leaders include Thermon Group Holding Inc., Bartec Top Holding GmbH, Danfoss, eltherm GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Drexan Energy System Inc., Chromalox Inc., Briskheat Corporation.

Electric Heat Tracing Market Segments

1) By Type: Self-Regulating, Constant Wattage, Mineral-Insulated, Skin Effect

2) By Components: Electric Heat Tracing Cables, Power Connection Kits, Control And Monitoring Systems, Thermal Insulation Materials, Other Components

3) By Vertical: Oil And Gas, Chemical, Commercial, Residential, Power And Energy, Food And Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Water And Wastewater Treatment, Other Verticals

4) By Application: Freeze Protection Process And Temperature Maintenance, Roof And Guttering De-Icing, Floor Heating, Other Applications

This type of heat tracing is a high-precision electrical system used to maintain or raise the temperature in critical lines. The systems use heat tracing cables to maintain the temperature of pipes, valves, and instrument panels.

