Global Crowdfunding Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s crowdfunding market forecast, the crowdfunding market size is predicted to reach a value of $27.81 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4 percent through the forecast period.
Increasing the use of social media platforms is expected to boost the crowdfunding market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. The biggest crowdfunding market companies include Kickstarter, PBC, Indiegogo Inc., GoFundMe Inc., Fundable LLC, Crowdcube Limited, GoGetFunding, RM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., SeedInvest Technology.
Crowdfunding Market Segments
1) By Type: Equity-based funding, Debt-based funding, Others Types
2) By Platform Type: Open Service Platform, Managed Service Platform
3) By Application: Food and Beverage, Technology, Media, Real Estate, Healthcare, Others Applications
This type of funding refers to a way to raise funds for a specific cause donated by a large number of interested people in small amounts and usually during a relatively short period of time, such as a few months. This is frequently done through social networks, which allow supporters to easily share a cause or project cause with their social networks. It allows fundraisers to collect funds from a huge number of individuals using online channels.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Crowdfunding Market Growth Rate
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
