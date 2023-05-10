Gravel Road and Tel Wei Announce Their Partnership: Quantum Proof Surveillance Video Streaming
Debuting at SOF Week 2023, TelWAI and Gravel Road announce their partnership to secure end-to-end video encryption utilizing TelWAI’s T1-Intelligent camera.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The TelWAI and Gravel Road partnership will enable secure end-to-end video encryption across wireless mobile networks.
Debuting at SOF Week 2023, TelWAI and Gravel Road announce their partnership in delivering secure end-to-end video encryption utilizing TelWAI's T1-Intelligent camera. This functionality will enable secure video surveillance transmission over 3G, 4G, and 5G networks.
“The TelWAI and Gravel Road partnership will add an extra layer of security during video transmission, providing users with data integrity assurance,” said Eleanor Wright, CEO at TelWAI.
This capability will enable customers to rapidly deploy video surveillance assets over wireless networks and secure all video transmission in real time. Offering video access and alarm retrieval from multiple control points, TelWAI’s cameras also offer user-defined targeted detection enabling improved situational awareness and response times.
“We believe the secure streaming video market will help magnify Gravel Road’s quantum resistant encryption which provides robust security capabilities that won’t compromise the quality, delivery or degrade the integrity of video streaming,” Jim Walker, CTO at Gravel Road shared.
Gravel Road’s Encrypt1 product is being delivered via secure file transfer, secure streaming and audio, as well as anywhere across the software, hardware and networking environments.
